Open Menu

Ron Burkle lists Bob Hope’s former estate in Toluca Lake

The billionaire investor, who saved the home from demolition and restored it, asks $29M

Los Angeles /
May.May 13, 2022 01:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Bob Hope, Dolores Hope and Ron Burkle in front of 10346 Moorpark Street in Toluca Lake (Getty Images, Zillow, iStock)
From left: Bob Hope, Dolores Hope and Ron Burkle in front of 10346 Moorpark Street in Toluca Lake (Getty Images, Zillow, iStock)

Billionaire investor Ron Burkle has listed the restored Toluca Lake estate of comedian Bob Hope for $29 million.

The longtime home of the late Bob and Dolores Hope at 10346 Moorpark St. has been revamped, but still features amenities beloved by the famed comedian, including his wood-paneled office, joke storage vault and a 3-par golf hole replete with bunkers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

10346 Moorpark Street (Source: Compass)
10346 Moorpark Street (Source: Compass)

Burkle, who has a penchant for restoring the landmarks in his native Southern California, bought the 15,000-square-foot estate from a Hope trust in 2018 for $15 million – saving it from demolition..

Two years earlier, he paid $13 million for the Hopes’ John Lautner-designed home in Palm Springs and restored that as well.

“I have always had enormous respect for the Hope family and consider them friends,” Burkle, 69, told the newspaper. “We saw the Hope House in Toluca Lake as a wonderful opportunity to help preserve their legacy.”

The London-born comedian, actor and dancer known for his machine-gun quips, along with his singer wife, built a legacy from their east San Fernando Valley home.

Five years after Bob and Delores Hope married, they planted a stake in 1939 in Toluca Lake, then a rustic suburb for such celebrities as Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, W.C. Fields and Greta Garbo.

Over the years, the Hopes acquired more and more of the surrounding land. Today, the 5-acre property is among the largest single-home properties in Los Angeles.

The Hope house was designed in an English traditional style by architect Richard Finkelhor, who also built homes for Barbara Stanwyck and Zeppo and Harpo Marx. Around 1960, the couple tapped architect John Elgin Woolf, father of the Hollywood Regency style, to redesign the house.

Bob Hope would drive his golf cart through the neighborhood to the Lakeside Golf Club, where he’d hold court with stars of the Toluca Lake colony. His wife Dolores would head down for daily Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Throughout the decades, their house became famous as a trick-or-treat destination on Halloween, where the couple would hand out full-size candy bars, silver dollars and even Frisbees stamped with the face of the funnyman.

Bob Hope, a real estate investor who amassed 10,000 acres in the Valley during his lifetime, died in 2003. His wife Dolores died at age 102 in 2011.

Their former estate has a main house with six bedrooms and walls of glass that look out to the gardens. An open living area with a stone-clad fireplace leads to a formal dining room.

(Source: Compass)
(Source: Compass)

The property also contains a two-bedroom apartment above the garage, along with staff quarters in the courtyard off the main house.

The property, surrounded by towering trees, contains a tennis pavilion, a commercial kitchen, a home theater, a gym, a security office, a conference room, a saltwater pool and a large outdoor barbecue kitchen.

Burkle, founder of the West Hollywood-based investment firm Yucaipa Companies, grew up in Pomona and made his fortune through leveraged buyouts of supermarket chains like Stater Bros., Ralph’s and Fresh & Easy.

He now lives in a 22,000-square-foot “castle” built by real estate titan Don Abbey on a private island in the middle of Flathead Lake, Montana. He’s worth $2.2 billion, according to Forbes.

The owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and chairman of Soho House also owns Michael Jackson’s one-time Neverland Ranch, the Beverly Hills estate of silent-screen actor Harold Lloyd, known as Greenacres, and a 25,000-square-foot mansion overlooking Blacks Beach in La Jolla.

In 2019, he sold Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House in Los Feliz for $18 million following a restoration. In March, he paid $13.5 million for a nearly century-old beachside cottage in Malibu.

[Wall Street Journal] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bob HopeCelebrity Real Estateresidential real estateRon BurkleSan Fernando ValleyToluca Lake

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Laguna Niguel (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/Getty, iStock)
    Laguna Niguel wildfire hits swath of luxury homes
    Laguna Niguel wildfire hits swath of luxury homes
    Roy Eddleman and exterior of Villa Firenze (University of California Irvine, Zillow)
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    Renderings of the project at 8500 Santa Monica Blvd (Tighe Architects)
    Six-story apartments eyed at Santa Monica and La Cienega
    Six-story apartments eyed at Santa Monica and La Cienega
    Rexford Industrial Realty co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel and 13535 Larwin Circle and 7815 Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City (Google Maps, Rexford)
    Rexford spends $153M on six industrial properties
    Rexford spends $153M on six industrial properties
    Los Angeles mayoral candidates: Rick Caruso, Karen Bass and Kevin de Leon (Wikimedia, Rick Caruso, iStock)
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    From left: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in front of 1700 San Remo Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty Images, Redfin, iStock)
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo sell Pacific Palisades estate for $51M
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo sell Pacific Palisades estate for $51M
    Lyon Living's Frank Suryan Jr. and The Herald complex at 150 East Crowther Avenue (Lyon Living, Herald Apartments)
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    empty lot (iStock)
    Critics see thousands of “fake sites” in SoCal housing plans
    Critics see thousands of “fake sites” in SoCal housing plans
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.