After the lovin’, you can buy British crooner Engelbert Humperdinck Bel Air home for $6.2 million.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting the, let’s just say, interestingly named hitmaker’s Mediterranean-style mansion overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir comes with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a two-story foyer, a movie theater, a game room and a wine cellar within its 5,600 square feet.

There are numerous balconies and patios on each side of the home, with the front patio leading to a swimming pool and spa, and one in the back adding a sunroom with a dining area around it.

The international star, who has owned homes in England, Mexico and Hawaii through the years and once bought Jayne Mansfield’s famous “Pink Palace” in Holmby Hills, purchased the home in 2005 for $3 million.

But all that money probably won’t get you to The Last Waltz. The four-story home is being marketed as either a tear-down or a fixer-upper, thanks in part to the many orange walls throughout, as well as a kitchen that is bathed in stained glass.

The 87-year-old singer, who rose to fame in the 1960s and kept it up through the 1970s, has sold more than 140 million records worldwide. He also represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012.

Born Arnold George Dorsey in Madras, India in 1936, Humperdinck took the advice of his new manager in the early 1960s and changed his name to Engelbert Humperdinck — the name of the late 19th-century German composer who wrote the opera based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” So that explains just about everything.

Soon after, he hit it big with the single “Please Release Me (And Let Me Love Again),” which (admit it) many of us still sing in the shower to this day.

