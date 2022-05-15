Open Menu

Engelbert Humperdinck seeks $6.2M for Bel Air mansion — but it needs work

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
May.May 15, 2022 10:19 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Engelbert Humperdinck in Jayne Mansfield’s famous “Pink Palace” in Holmby Hills back in the day. (Getty)

After the lovin’, you can buy British crooner Engelbert Humperdinck Bel Air home for $6.2 million.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting the, let’s just say, interestingly named hitmaker’s Mediterranean-style mansion overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir comes with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a two-story foyer, a movie theater, a game room and a wine cellar within its 5,600 square feet.

There are numerous balconies and patios on each side of the home, with the front patio leading to a swimming pool and spa, and one in the back adding a sunroom with a dining area around it.

The international star, who has owned homes in England, Mexico and Hawaii through the years and once bought Jayne Mansfield’s famous “Pink Palace” in Holmby Hills, purchased the home in 2005 for $3 million.

But all that money probably won’t get you to The Last Waltz. The four-story home is being marketed as either a tear-down or a fixer-upper, thanks in part to the many orange walls throughout, as well as a kitchen that is bathed in stained glass.

The 87-year-old singer, who rose to fame in the 1960s and kept it up through the 1970s, has sold more than 140 million records worldwide. He also represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012.

Born Arnold George Dorsey in Madras, India in 1936, Humperdinck took the advice of his new manager in the early 1960s and changed his name to Engelbert Humperdinck — the name of the late 19th-century German composer who wrote the opera based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” So that explains just about everything.

Soon after, he hit it big with the single “Please Release Me (And Let Me Love Again),” which (admit it) many of us still sing in the shower to this day.

[Los Angeles Times] — Vince DiMiceli




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bel AirCelebrity Real Estateresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    This home was about to be sold — that a wildfire burned it down. (Getty)
    Wildfire claims home “one signature away” from multi-million dollar sale
    Wildfire claims home “one signature away” from multi-million dollar sale
    From left: Bob Hope, Dolores Hope and Ron Burkle in front of 10346 Moorpark Street in Toluca Lake (Getty Images, Zillow, iStock)
    Ron Burkle lists Bob Hope’s former estate in Toluca Lake
    Ron Burkle lists Bob Hope’s former estate in Toluca Lake
    Laguna Niguel (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/Getty, iStock)
    Laguna Niguel wildfire hits swath of luxury homes
    Laguna Niguel wildfire hits swath of luxury homes
    Roy Eddleman and exterior of Villa Firenze (University of California Irvine, Zillow)
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    Villa Firenze listed for $120M
    Renderings of the project at 8500 Santa Monica Blvd (Tighe Architects)
    Six-story apartments eyed at Santa Monica and La Cienega
    Six-story apartments eyed at Santa Monica and La Cienega
    Los Angeles mayoral candidates: Rick Caruso, Karen Bass and Kevin de Leon (Wikimedia, Rick Caruso, iStock)
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    Real estate industry all over LA mayoral money game
    From left: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in front of 1700 San Remo Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty Images, Redfin, iStock)
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo sell Pacific Palisades estate for $51M
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo sell Pacific Palisades estate for $51M
    Lyon Living's Frank Suryan Jr. and The Herald complex at 150 East Crowther Avenue (Lyon Living, Herald Apartments)
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    Lyon Living set new benchmark on multifamily pricing with sale in north OC
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.