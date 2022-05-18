A Holmby Hills mansion has been listed at $24.9 million, about the middle of the pack for the Westside enclave.

The price on the property at 10301 Strathmore Dr. comes to $2,434 per-square-foot. The seller is Jacqueline Heller, who has lived in the manse since 1999. Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker serves as the listing agent.

Built in 1937 in the style of an English country home, the seven-bed, 11-bath mansion was renovated more than a decade ago by Richard Manion, an architect who specializes in restoring and updating historic properties to contemporary tastes.

The interior of the house includes a gym, wine room, an elevator, a bar, a library with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a kitchen with a butler’s pantry and an elevator.

The one-acre estate offers grounds that include a rose garden and a fountain, as well as a pool, a spa and a dining pavilion.

A neighboring home that was recently on the market was a six bed, four -and–half bath house at 812 Birchwood Dr., which sold for $6.05 million in April. Holmby Hills also is the locale of some of Los Angeles’ priciest listings. 530 Mapleton Dr., an 11-bed 24-bath mansion that was built in 2017 comes with a $63.5 million price tag. 133 Mapleton Dr., a nine bed, 12-bath estate with an acre of land is priced af $65 million.