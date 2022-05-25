Kamini Lane has resurfaced at Sotheby’s International Realty, assuming the post of president nine months after parting ways with Compass.

Lane will be based in Beverly Hills and oversee 51 of the Madison, N.J.-based brokerage’s company-owned offices, which combine for more than 2,300 affiliated agents and notched $27.1 billion in sales in 2021. She will not work with Sotheby’s franchised offices.

Lane has been tapped to develop a national strategic plan to drive Sotheby’s luxury brand, build a strategy for local market positioning and long-term growth, and drive accountability in recruitment, retention and profit, according to Philip White, CEO and President of Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Kamini has the industry background and passion necessary to build agents’ businesses,” White said in a press release. “Her focus on serving agents to make them more successful will bring an innovative and dynamic approach to drive business, sales performance, and productivity for our company-owned brokerage.”

Lane has been seen as a rising star of the industry, given accolades by news outlets such as Housingwire, which named her as one of its “Women of Influence” in 2021. The outlet called her a “seasoned operations, marketing and brand leader,” and credited her with helping steer Compass through the first phases of the pandemic.

Lane was with Compass when the company filed for its IPO last year, and left in September 2021 for personal reasons, according to prior reporting by The Real Deal. She was one of three high-profile exits from Compass during the second half of 2021. In July, Adam Rosenfeld and his eight-person Los Angeles team left the New York-headquartered Compass. Rosenfield currently works for The Agency. In August, Mark McLaughlin, exited as Compass’s California president. He started an entrepreneurial project, McLaughlin Ventures, in October.