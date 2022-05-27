Open Menu

How it’s going in South LA: developer eyes 23 units in place of duplex

Build is part of burgeoning development trend in working-class section of city

Los Angeles /
May.May 27, 2022 11:30 AM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of the planned project at 1591 East Vernon Avenue in the South L.A. neighborhood of Central Alameda (Los Angeles City Planning/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
A rendering of the planned project at 1591 East Vernon Avenue in the South L.A. neighborhood of Central Alameda (Los Angeles City Planning/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

A developer plans to knock down a duplex and build a five-story apartment building in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Central Alameda.

The developer and property owner, Yoav Atzmon, filed the project application early this month through an LLC. The project team includes the Ketter Group, a Sherman Oaks-based development and design firm that’s built numerous multifamily projects in Southern California.

The property is located at 1591 East Vernon Avenue, a couple blocks west of the Alameda Swap Meet. It’s squarely amid the two-square mile neighborhood of Central Alameda, a densely populated, working-call and largely immigrant area of South L.A. located between Historic South Central and the city of Vernon.

The site is currently home to a duplex that was built in 1987, according to property records. Within the past decade the property changed hands multiple times; the entity tied to Atzmon bought it for $585,000 in early 2019.

Plans for the new project, which is seeking Transit Oriented Communities incentives, include a 23-unit, 11,300-square-foot apartment building. Renderings submitted to the planning division show a conventional-looking design with a mostly “french vanilla”-colored stucco facade and walnut-accented entrance. Three of the units would be reserved for affordable housing with the rest at market rate.

While residents throughout the region continue to struggle with sky-high housing prices, developers have recently been turning to areas in and around South L.A., where land prices are relatively cheap and recent infrastructure improvements, including the introduction of the metro’s Expo Line, have spurred development. Last year CIM group unveiled a flurry of building plans for the area; in December a Westwood-based developer also filed plans to build a 48-unit building on West Slauson Avenue, a few miles west of Central Alameda.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentSouth LA

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Angels' Arte Moreno with Elephant Lot (Brandon Richardson, Getty)
    Long Beach ready to pitch for Angels
    Long Beach ready to pitch for Angels
    The Ritz-Carlton's Herve Humler with 900 Newport Center Dr ( Google Maps, Event Interface)
    Ritz-Carlton Residences headed to high rise in Newport Beach
    Ritz-Carlton Residences headed to high rise in Newport Beach
    VMware’s Raghu Raghuram and Broadcom’s Hock Tan with 3401 Hillside Drive and 250 Innovation Drive (VMware, Broadcom, Google Maps)
    Broadcom’s offer for VMWare sets stage for office consolidation
    Broadcom’s offer for VMWare sets stage for office consolidation
    Tesla's Elon Musk (Getty, iStock)
    Tesla plans to go Hollywood with diner, drive-in theater and EV charging station
    Tesla plans to go Hollywood with diner, drive-in theater and EV charging station
    Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah (iStock, KUNA/CC0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    You can see embezzlement case in Kuwait from Mountain of Beverly Hills
    You can see embezzlement case in Kuwait from Mountain of Beverly Hills
    Standard Communities’ Chris Cruz and 10930 Garfield Avenue
    Standard Communities pays $532K per unit for newly developed South Gate apartments
    Standard Communities pays $532K per unit for newly developed South Gate apartments
    7000 Romaine Street and 948 Sycamore Avenue (Google Maps)
    Onni Group wants to add 14-story office in Hollywood
    Onni Group wants to add 14-story office in Hollywood
    Vella's Zach Vella and SWRCC's Dan Langford with 1010 Sandhill Avenue (Vella Group, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, LoopNet)
    Carpenters union buys Carson industrial from Zach Vella
    Carpenters union buys Carson industrial from Zach Vella
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.