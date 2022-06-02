Open Menu

Court settlement clears way for $63M ask on latest Bel Air megamansion to hit market

Swiss entrepreneur lists Villa Sarbonne, neighbor of recently auctioned spec developments by Niami, Khadavi

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 02, 2022 11:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
775 Sarbonne and Thomas Flohr (Plus Development, Getty)
775 Sarbonne and Thomas Flohr (Plus Development, Getty)

Another Bel Air megamansion is on the market.

755 Sarbonne Rd., a 15,000-square-foot home, was recently listed for $63 million, or $4,233-per-square-foot. It follows the bankruptcy auction sales of neighbors such as Alex Kahadavi’s 777 Sarbonne Rd., which was bought for $45.7 million after a judge approved its sale on May 25. In April, another judge gave a green light to the $126 million auction sale for Nile Niami’s The One, which is located across the canyon from Sarbonne Road.

Like its neighbors, which were built by brash, colorful developers, 755 Sarbonne Rd. has a complex story.

Swiss billionaire Thomas Flohr took possession of the megamansion to settle a $21.6 million debt owed by Kolawole Aluko, a Nigerian businessman who had “exclusive, owner-like use” of a luxury Bombardier Global 6000 private jet from Flohr’s VisaJet company, according to media reports.

The U.S. government said that Aluko purchased 755 Sarbonne in 2012 with $24.5 million he gained through transactions that involved unlawful bribes of a senior oil minister in Nigeria, making Aluko’s assets subject to forfeiture.

The U.S. government alleged that Flohr knew that Aluko acquired 755 Sarbonne Rd. through ill-gotten means. Flohr said he had no knowledge of the Nigerian businessman’s dealings when he acquired the mansion in 2018 to settle Aluko’s debt. On April 27, a settlement was announced, calling for Flohr to pay $16 million instead of forfeiting the property.

In between Flohr taking possession of the Sarbonne house and the announcement of the settlement, the Swiss entrepreneur rebuilt the house, which was designed by Plus Design Studio and McClean Design. McClean crafted a specialty in megamansions, and also worked on The One.

Called Villa Sarbonne, the six-bed, 10-bath megamansion at 775 Sarbonne Rd., offers what is described as a sculptural staircase, a gym/spa/wellness center, a screening room, a library, a cigar room, and a wine cellar. The house was built on one acre of grounds, which feature olive trees and a pool. The house also includes a rooftop deck to take in panoramic views of Los Angeles.The house was listed by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

