Two Inland Empire developers have filed plans to build a 75-unit affordable housing complex in Pomona.

Non-profit developer National CORE, based in Rancho Cucamonga, and Pomona-based Arteco Partners have teamed up to build the affordable housing and live/work complex on a vacant lot at 501 E. Mission Blvd., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The four-story complex would cover a whole city block of 1.5 acres, and include a 61-space surface parking lot and public green space.

The 75 apartments would include 15 live/work units at street level. The apartments would come in one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging between 608 and 1,498 square feet. Each would serve very low-, low, and moderate-income households.

The L-shaped building, designed by SVA Architects, would be sheathed in white and charcoal, with caramel accents around its balconies.

Plans call for a private amenity space at the center of the property that would include public art, an art bench, an art bike rack and picnic table, plus surface parking and public green space at the northeast corner of the site.

A staff report from the Pomona Planning Division recommends approval of its requested project entitlements, including concessions from a number of zoning standards relating to building standards and parking.

National CORE, founded in 1992, claims to be the third largest national nonprofit developer of affordable housing, while managing 8,800 units in California, Arkansas, Texas and Florida.

Besides its Pomona project, National CORE is also developing similar affordable housing projects in Inglewood, Glendale, San Pedro, Santa Ana, East Los Angeles, and Pasadena, according to Urbanize.

