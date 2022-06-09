The Iranian American Jewish Federation wants to raze its West Hollywood headquarters and replace it with a 90-unit apartment complex.

The nonprofit has filed plans to tear down its home of 25 years at 1317 Crescent Heights Blvd. and build a five-story apartment building, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The headquarters redevelopment plan comes a year after it submitted a proposal to build a 37-unit apartment complex on a parking lot it owns across the street.

Its latest project would be built on the northwest corner of Crescent Heights and Fountain Boulevards, replacing three low-slung, mid-century buildings surrounded by palms and banana trees.

Plans call for a new five-story building with 90 one- and two-bedroom apartments above a semi-subterranean garage for 125 vehicles. Fourteen apartments would be set aside as affordable housing.

The 101,000-square-foot project, designed by Tighe Architecture, is an L-shaped complex with block-like features and inset balconies. The white building with a corrugated finish would include a cut-out on the east side with a swimming pool, drive way, and 6,000 square-foot of landscaped open space,

“From an architectural design and urban programming perspective, the project has been very well thought out and introduces a high-density housing setting with a diverse range of unit types, sizes, mixes, and open spaces,” concludes a West Hollywood Planning Commission report.

The Iranian American Jewish Federation, founded as the community grew with a wave of new arrivals to the Los Angeles area after the 1979 Iranian revolution, provides resources and assistance for new immigrants to the U.S., according to its website. It’s not clear where it will move its headquarters.

The new project, as well as its companion on the opposite side of the street, would be built a block south of Crescent Heights and Sunset Boulevard, where Los Angeles-based Townscape Partners has been approved to build a controversial, Frank Gehry-designed housing complex.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew