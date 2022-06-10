Open Menu

John McEnroe aces sale of Malibu beachfront cottage

Off market sale of 1930s home next door to Malibu cottage just bought by Ron Burkle

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 10, 2022 12:15 PM
TRD Staff
John McEnroe and 23712 Malibu Colony Road (Getty, Zillow)
Pro tennis Hall-of-Famer John McEnroe aced the sale of his longtime home in Malibu Colony, getting $29 million for the beachfront cottage.

McEnroe and his wife, ’80s rockstar Patty Smyth, sold the nearly 3,700-square-foot home at 23712 Malibu Colony Rd. in an off-market sale, Dirt.com reported. The buyer was not disclosed.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bath cottage, built in 1930, is next to the nearly century-old house bought by billionaire Ron Burkle in March for $13.5 million.

McEnroe acquired the property in 1984 for a price estimated to have been less than $2.5 million. The house was last assessed at $4.7 million, according to tax records.

The house is now owned by an Australia-based entity formed by an accountant well known for working with some of Sydney’s wealthiest families, according to Dirt.com. It was put up for lease in 2017 for $125,000 a month.

There are five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two powder rooms, a chef’s kitchen and a media room. Both the dining and living rooms have ocean views, and there’s a walled courtyard separating the main house from the detached garage.

Out back, an oceanfront deck looks out onto the Pacific Ocean, with views of Catalina Island. The upstairs master suite has its own private deck.

There’s an outdoor hot tub, a fireplace-equipped cabana and a sauna.

McEnroe and Smyth owned a stable of luxury homes from coast-to-coast, but have been downsizing for the past few years, McEnroe said.

They sold their Hamptons estate in 2017 for $11.3 million, and they unloaded their Central Park-adjacent apartment in 2013.

The couple now maintain a main residence in Manhattan. They still own two Malibu vacation homes, one on the beach and another inland, in a gated community in Paradise Cove. They bought both houses in 2013 and 2015 for a total of nearly $25 million.

[Dirt.com] – Dana Bartholomew




