Open Menu

Pacific Urban picks up Warner Center complex for $415K per unit

Developer Dennis Wong sold San Fernando Valley property for $135M

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 16, 2022 01:30 PM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Pacific Urban Investors’ Alfred Pace SPI Holdings' Dennis Wong with 5807 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, $415K
From left: Pacific Urban Investors’ Alfred Pace and SPI Holdings’ Dennis Wong with 5807 Topanga Canyon Boulevard (LinkedIn, Trulia)

Pacific Urban Investors has bought an apartment complex near the master planned neighborhood of Warner Center in the San Fernando Valley.

The Bay Area-based firm paid $134.5 million for the 324-unit Villas at Woodland Hills complex, or about $415,123 per unit, according to public property records filed with Los Angeles County. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company scored a $54.8 million loan from Berkeley Point Capital for the acquisition; terms of the loan were not disclosed.

San Francisco-based investor SPI Holdings, led by developer Dennis Wong, sold the property, which is located at 5807 Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Wong, who is also a shareholder in the Golden State Warriors NBA team, bought the property for $96.5 million in 2018, marking the first time the property had traded hands in 25 years.

Rents at the complex currently range from $2,425 per month for a one-bedroom to $2,951 for a two-bedroom unit, according to online listings for the property. That’s about average for the area — monthly rent for a one-bedroom across the Warner Center-Woodland Hills area currently stands at about $2,504, according to Zumper.

The sale is also one of the pricier deals to trade across the neighborhood in recent months. In May, Gary Leshold of L.A.-based The Lighthouse Group bought a 266-unit complex at 6220 Owensmouth Avenue for about $360,900 per unit.

Since merging with multifamily private equity investor Hanover Real Estate Investors in September, Pacific Urban has been on a shopping spree across California. Last month, the firm bought a 246-unit apartment in the Northern California city of Fremont for $127 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apartmentsinvestment salesLA MultifamilyWarner Centerwoodland hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Merlone Geier's Peter Merlone and Tabani's Zaffar Tabani with 39340 10th Street West (Merlone Geier Partners, LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)
    Palmdale mall fetches $57M from Texas investor
    Palmdale mall fetches $57M from Texas investor
    Standard Communities’ Chris Cruz and the 196-unit Heritage Village complex at 707 West Santa Ana Street in Anaheim (Google Maps, About.Me, LinkedIn)
    Standard adds three senior affordable housing complexes across California
    Standard adds three senior affordable housing complexes across California
    Interwest Capital Group CEO Alex Roudi and 551 East Riverside Drive in Ontario, CA (Interwest Capital, Rent.com)
    Interwest Capital buys 142-unit apartment complex at Ontario Ranch
    Interwest Capital buys 142-unit apartment complex at Ontario Ranch
    1317 Crescent Heights (Tighe Architecture, iStock)
    Iranian American Jewish Federation aims to replace with HQ with apartments
    Iranian American Jewish Federation aims to replace with HQ with apartments
    L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke with the Anthem Blue Cross building at 21555 Oxnard St., Woodland Hills (Google Maps, Getty)
    Stan Kroenke adds 32-acre Anthem site to Warner Center portfolio
    Stan Kroenke adds 32-acre Anthem site to Warner Center portfolio
    Evolve South Bay property at 285 East Del Amo Boulevard, MG Properties' Mark Gleiberman and MBK Real Estate's Katsuo Yamanaka (iStock, Evolve South Bay, MG Properties, MBK Real Estate)
    Carson complex sets mark for priciest multifamily deal in South Bay
    Carson complex sets mark for priciest multifamily deal in South Bay
    Standard Communities’ Chris Cruz and 10930 Garfield Avenue
    Standard Communities pays $532K per unit for newly developed South Gate apartments
    Standard Communities pays $532K per unit for newly developed South Gate apartments
    CIM Group’s co-founder Shaul Kuba and Zurich Insurance’s CEO of North America Kristof Terryn with the property at 8820 South Sepulveda (Zurich, Google Maps)
    CIM Group sells apartments near LAX to Swiss investor
    CIM Group sells apartments near LAX to Swiss investor
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.