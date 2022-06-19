Open Menu

Emma Stone sells Malibu home after just one week on market

Jun.June 19, 2022
TRD Staff
Emma Stone’s Malibu home. (Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Hollywood heavyweight Emma Stone has sold her cliffside Malibu home after it spent just one week on the market last month.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the “La La Land” star got nearly $200,000 over the asking price of $4.295 million for the midcentury home overlooking the Pacific Ocean after receiving about five offers in quick succession, according to the buyer’s agent, Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates.

The buyer was not identified.

Listing agent Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty chalked the quick sale up to the home’s sought-after location and generous price.

“This is a prime example of a category that is so in demand,” he told the Journal. “Where, under $5 million, can you get an experience like this? Good luck, it’s not happening.”

Stone purchased the the 1,800-square-foot home in 2018 for $3.25 million. Sitting on 3.2 acres in the Big Rock area close to the city, the three-bedroom home features ocean views, a brick patio, and a bevy of eucalyptus and yucca trees.

It also has a recently renovated kitchen and a living room with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace.

Stone won an Oscar for her 2016 performance in “La La Land,” a film that took home six Academy Awards. She has also starred in Disney’s “Cruella,” two “Zombieland” films, “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its sequel, and the teen comedy “Easy A,” a retelling of Nathaniel Hawthorn’s “The Scarlet Letter” which earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress. She also earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as a recovering drug addict in “Birdman,” a black comedy starring Michael Keaton.

Sales of homes in Malibu remain strong despite rising interest rates and dropoff in sales of high-end real estate in most other areas of Los Angeles, according to Maize.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




