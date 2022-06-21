Open Menu

Hedge fund billionaire Jeffrey Feinberg looks to flip Brentwood spec mansion

Paid $44M for 18K sf mansion last June, now listed for $48M

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 21, 2022 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
1047 N. Bundy Drive (Whipple Russell Architect
1047 N. Bundy Drive (Whipple Russell Architects, iStock)

A year after hedge fund billionaire Jeffrey Feinberg paid $44 million for an 18,000-square-foot Brentwood estate overlooking the Getty Museum, he’s listing it for $4 more.

Feinberg has listed the seven-bedroom, 11-bath spec home he bought last June from developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati at 1047 N Bundy Dr. for $48 million, Dirt.com reported.

The hilltop mansion tucked along a private cul de sac includes a TV wall, auto showroom, a sports-simulator room, three-hole putting green, a basketball court and two swimming pools with ocean views.

The hedge-fund executive and longtime basketball fan had moved from Hidden Hills to the hilltop home after paying $1 million more than its listed price. Before the deal was done, Feinberg asked its rooftop cannabis garden be replaced by cucumbers and carrots.

“The house is basically like a resort, with all the bells and whistles you can think of and dream of,” Nosrati had told the Wall Street Journal. From the sports simulator, he said you can practice pitching, play golf all over the world or play “zombie dodgeball.”

Agents Shawna Walters and Branden Williams of Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing.

The three-story, split-level home includes a soaring living room with a floating curved staircase accented by a custom chandelier, flanked by a living moss wall that goes down to a succulent garden.

The 1.3-acre compound also includes a 10-car auto showroom with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that open to a den, an office, hair salon, a bar with a nine-TV video wall and a 1,000-gallon dual-sided aquarium.

There is a two-story guesthouse and a movie theater with a starlight fiber-optic ceiling.

Feinberg, a former managing director at the George Soros-founded hedge fund-turned-family office Soros Fund Management, once had his own investment firm. The $1 billion JLF Investment Fund was shuttered some years ago, according to Dirt.

The early bitcoin trader now operates Feinberg Investments, a limited partnership that invests his personal wealth.

In late 2019, he sold his $15-million Hidden Hills mansion to YouTube celebrity Jeffree Star. He also once owned a compound on Malibu’s Point Dume, which was sold for $21.8 million in early 2021 by his ex-wife, Stacey Feinberg.

On Santa Monica’s Gold Coast, Feinberg also put an oceanfront house on the market last year for under $11 million, $1 million less than he paid in 2019.

[Dirt.com] – Dana Bartholomew




