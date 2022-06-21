Open Menu

Price of retail deal on Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard nears pre-pandemic mark

Rockwood Capital gets $1,840 psf in sale to Blatteis and Schnur, Felson Companies

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 21, 2022 12:20 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rockwood Capital's Tyson Skillings and 64 Colorado Boulevard (Rockwood Capital, LoopNet)
Rockwood Capital’s Tyson Skillings and 64 Colorado Boulevard (Rockwood Capital, LoopNet)

Rockwood Capital has sold a trio of retail stores in Pasadena for about $1 million more than the firm bought them for in 2014.

The San Francisco-based investment firm sold the 28,421-square-foot retail block at 64 Colorado Boulevard for $52.3 million, or $1,840 per square foot, according to a Monday announcement from CBRE, which brokered the deal. A joint venture between Sawtelle-based developer Blatteis and Schnur and The Felson Companies bought the stores.

The new owners scored a $30 million loan from First Republic Bank in connection with their purchase, according to public property records filed with Los Angeles County.

Even with three leases on the properties, Rockwood Capital couldn’t bag a buyer on its original asking price of $55 million. The storefronts are leased to Crate and Barrel, Tiffany’s and Foot Locker.

Together, the stores had a net operating income of $2.89 million per year, as of December, according to a previous listing on LoopNet for the property. Tiffany’s also recently extended its lease on the store for another 10 years.

At more than $1,800 per square foot, the deal is one of the pricier retail deals to trade outside of prime retail areas such as West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, where stores and restaurants often sell for up to $3,000 a foot. However, it doesn’t quite meet some of the pre-pandemic prices along Colorado Boulevard. In 2016, Blackstone bought a 66,000-square-foot property across the street for $1,935 per square foot.

Blatteis and Schnur, run by Dan Blatteis and Robert Schnur, also own The Exchange Block at 13 East Colorado Boulevard and various other retail properties in Santa Monica, Venice, Hollywood and Century City. In Santa Monica, the firm bought a property at 1415 Third Street Promenade for $26 million before leasing it to Apple and flipping it for more than double.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateinvestment salesLA RetailPasadena

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: AXCS Capital's John Day and George Smith Partners' Steve Bram (AXCS, George Smith Partners, iStock)
    Tech focused AXCS Capital acquires veteran multifamily financier George Smith Partners
    Tech focused AXCS Capital acquires veteran multifamily financier George Smith Partners
    Angels' Arte Moreno with Angels Stadium (Getty, iStock)
    Angels owner seeks $5M to cover costs on nixed stadium deal
    Angels owner seeks $5M to cover costs on nixed stadium deal
    G6 Hospitality's Rob Palleschi with 5101 West Century Boulevard (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    LAX-area Motel 6 leaves light on for $46M sale to Inland Empire investor
    LAX-area Motel 6 leaves light on for $46M sale to Inland Empire investor
    Prime Data Centers' Nicholas Laag and a rendering of the Vernon data center (Prime Data Centers)
    SF outfit plans Vernon data center near DTLA hubs
    SF outfit plans Vernon data center near DTLA hubs
    From left: Pacific Urban Investors’ Alfred Pace and SPI Holdings' Dennis Wong with 5807 Topanga Canyon Boulevard (LinkedIn, Trulia)
    Pacific Urban picks up Warner Center complex for $415K per unit
    Pacific Urban picks up Warner Center complex for $415K per unit
    Hollywood Arts Collective rendering (Hollywood Arts Collective, iStock)
    Neighbor hits Safran’s Hollywood Arts Collective with $15M suit
    Neighbor hits Safran’s Hollywood Arts Collective with $15M suit
    A photo illustration representing the increased sales tax on mansions (iStock)
    Measure to add tax on property sales over $5M set for November ballot
    Measure to add tax on property sales over $5M set for November ballot
    Silver Lake co-ceo's Greg Mondre and Egon Durban (Silver Lake, Wikipedia)
    Silver Lake invests $500M in Hollywood soundstages
    Silver Lake invests $500M in Hollywood soundstages
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.