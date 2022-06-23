Open Menu

Clear Capital buys 232-unit apartment complex in Inland Empire

$82-million deal for Foothill Ridge comes to around $343K per unit

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 23, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clear Capital LLC founding partners (L-R) Daniel Hardy, Eric Sussman, Paul Pellizzon and Greg Worchell with Foothill Ridge apartments, 1334 W. Foothill Blvd., Upland (Clear Capital LLC, Foothill Ridge Apts.)
Clear Capital LLC founding partners (L-R) Daniel Hardy, Eric Sussman, Paul Pellizzon and Greg Worchell with Foothill Ridge apartments, 1334 W. Foothill Blvd., Upland (Clear Capital LLC, Foothill Ridge Apts.)

A Los Angeles real estate investor has paid $82 million for a 232-unit apartment complex in the Inland Empire.

Clear Capital LLC bought the Foothill Ridge apartment complex at 1334 W Foothill Blvd.in Upland, the Commercial Observer reported. The seller was Virtú Investments, based in Larkspur.

The $82-million deal comes out to $353,448 per unit.

The garden-style apartment complex, built in 1973, has 32 one- and two-story buildings on more than 11 acres. Foothill Ridge has a resort-style pool with a sundeck, spa, a fitness center, a dog park and a playground.

The Inland Empire apartments have seen almost $3 million in capital improvements over the past three years.

Brokers Tyler Martin and Chris Zorbas of Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller and procured the buyer.

They cited the strong demographics in the San Bernardino County city, including annual average household incomes of nearly $100,000 and median home values of $710,000.

The complex is near the border of Los Angeles County, by Interstate 10 and the 210 Freeway, with 375,000 jobs within a 10-mile radius..

“In the last 12 months, rents have increased by 13.3 percent in Upland, and average occupancy has been 97 percent,” IPA’s Chris Zorbas said in a statement.

Rents across Upland, located near the Claremont Colleges, increased 34 percent in 2021, according to Marcus & Millichap. In December, average rent across the city hit $2,074 for a 881-square-foot apartment, according to RentCafe.

Westwood-based Clear Capital, founded in 1996, has more than $900 million multifamily assets under management across the Sunbelt and Mountain regions of the U.S., according to its website.

Virtú Investments, founded in 1997, has acquired and run more than 130 multifamily properties, totaling more than 24,000 units, with a value of more than $3.1 billion.

In January, it bought The Upland apartments, a newly built, 203-unit apartment complex in Upland for an undisclosed price. In 2019, it paid $70.5 million for a 174-unit complex in the Warner Center of Woodland Hills.

[Commercial Observer] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apartmentsClear CapitalCommercial Real EstateInland EmpireUplandVirtu Investments

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Citrus Commons project at 14130 Riverside Drive (Johnson Fain)
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    Uncommon Developers' Ryan Hekmat and Jason Larian with rendering of project at 1017-1027 N. Berendo Street (LinkedIn, Works Progress Architecture)
    Developer aims to raze three homes for 69 apartments in East Hollywood
    Developer aims to raze three homes for 69 apartments in East Hollywood
    From left: Tom Brady, Dillon Rosenblatt, and Richard Rosenblatt with 3130 Wilshire Boulevard (Kilroy Realty, Getty, LinkedIn)
    Tom Brady’s NFT company signs lease in Santa Monica
    Tom Brady’s NFT company signs lease in Santa Monica
    Vectra CEO Raju Shah and 640 North Sepulveda Boulevard (Vectra, LoopNet)
    Mostly vacant Bel-Air office building sells for $32.5M
    Mostly vacant Bel-Air office building sells for $32.5M
    Rexford Industrial Realty's Michael Frankel, Howard Schwimmer and 29125 Avenue Paine (Loopnet, iStock, Rexford Industrial Realty)
    Rexford bypasses rate hike on $218M spree of deals
    Rexford bypasses rate hike on $218M spree of deals
    Rendering of 2641 West Olympic Boulevard (CORbel Architects)
    K-town developer envisions new hotel on Olympic
    K-town developer envisions new hotel on Olympic
    CenterPoint Properties' Bob Chapman and 10855 Philadelphia Avenue (Loopnet, CenterPoint Properties)
    CenterPoint pays $101M for Jurupa Valley industrial
    CenterPoint pays $101M for Jurupa Valley industrial
    Clarion Partners’ David Gilbert with Eucalyptus and Euclid Avenue in Ontario Ranch (Loopnet, Clarion Partners)
    JV scores construction financing for 1.7M sf Ontario Ranch industrial complex
    JV scores construction financing for 1.7M sf Ontario Ranch industrial complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.