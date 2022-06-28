Open Menu

CIM sells site of 109-unit resi development in Hollywood

Gets $32M for project approved by city planners for 6007 West Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 28, 2022 01:00 PM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CIM’s Shaul Kuba with renderings of the project at 6007 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood (Getty, CIM Group)
CIM’s Shaul Kuba with renderings of the project at 6007 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood (Getty, CIM Group)

CIM Group has sold off a planned 109-unit apartment complex in Hollywood, The Real Deal has learned.

The site, at 6007 West Sunset Boulevard, changed hands in a $32.1 million deal, according to records filed with Los Angeles County. The sale covered four other parcels. The assemblage in the transaction also included 1507 and 1517 Gordon Street and 6011 and 6019 Sunset Boulevard.

The site is a through-lot at the corner of Sunset Boulevard. It has frontage at both Gordon Street and Labaig Avenue, city records show.

The buyer is 6007 Sunset (LA) OZ, LLC, which designated law firm Fragner Siefert as its representative in property filings.

CIM won preliminary approval to build a seven-story residential property at the site last month. Plans for the property call for demolishing a mix of low-rise buildings that house a liquor store and a hair salon. The proposed project will include studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedroom units and nearly 15,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

The version of the project that was approved was larger than a proposal for the site filed in 2017, when CIM sought permits for a residential complex with just 63 apartments.

The site is across the street from a controversial project that was once known as Sunset and Gordon. That property, which CIM built in 2015, was the subject of a long-running court battle. In 2015, city officials ordered CIM to remove tenants at the 22-story property, located at 1522 North Gordon Street, citing the expiration of a temporary occupancy permit.

CIM has since sold the property. In February, Canadian firm Morguard Corp. paid $79.4 million for the 299-unit complex, which is now known as Lumina Hollywood. The deal involved the 40.9 percent stake in the property that Morguard didn’t already own.

CIM’s portfolio in Los Angeles includes 40 properties in West Adams. The firm is currently constructing 15 buildings in the neighborhood with around 170 apartments.

CIM did not respond to a request for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Councilman Bob Blumenfield with 5300 N. Oakdale Ave (Dean Musgrove, iStock)
    Last commercial orange grove in the San Fernando Valley slated for luxury homes
    Last commercial orange grove in the San Fernando Valley slated for luxury homes
    From left: Stockdale Capital Partners' Steven and Shawn Yari with 656 San Vicente Blvd
    Stockdale Capital gets early green light for 140K sf medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    Stockdale Capital gets early green light for 140K sf medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    HBC's Richard Baker with 9600 Wilshire Blvd (SFA, Cornell)
    Historic Saks Fifth Avenue complex in Beverly Hills eyed for redevelopment
    Historic Saks Fifth Avenue complex in Beverly Hills eyed for redevelopment
    Clear Capital LLC founding partners (L-R) Daniel Hardy, Eric Sussman, Paul Pellizzon and Greg Worchell with Foothill Ridge apartments, 1334 W. Foothill Blvd., Upland (Clear Capital LLC, Foothill Ridge Apts.)
    Clear Capital buys 232-unit apartment complex in Inland Empire
    Clear Capital buys 232-unit apartment complex in Inland Empire
    Citrus Commons project at 14130 Riverside Drive (Johnson Fain)
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    Apartments to rise around former Sunkist HQ in Sherman Oaks
    From left: Tom Brady, Dillon Rosenblatt, and Richard Rosenblatt with 3130 Wilshire Boulevard (Kilroy Realty, Getty, LinkedIn)
    Tom Brady’s NFT company signs lease in Santa Monica
    Tom Brady’s NFT company signs lease in Santa Monica
    Vectra CEO Raju Shah and 640 North Sepulveda Boulevard (Vectra, LoopNet)
    Mostly vacant Bel-Air office building sells for $32.5M
    Mostly vacant Bel-Air office building sells for $32.5M
    Rexford Industrial Realty's Michael Frankel, Howard Schwimmer and 29125 Avenue Paine (Loopnet, iStock, Rexford Industrial Realty)
    Rexford bypasses rate hike on $218M spree of deals
    Rexford bypasses rate hike on $218M spree of deals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.