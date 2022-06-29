Open Menu

Double feature: Yvette Mimieux’s estate under contract

The side-by-side homes last listed at $49.5 million

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 29, 2022 08:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Yvette Mimieux with 500 Perugia Way (Getty, Jade Mills, iStock)
Yvette Mimieux with 500 Perugia Way (Getty, Jade Mills, iStock)

Call it a double feature.

A pending sale has been recorded for side-by-side Bel-Air homes that were the residences of late movie star Yvette Mimieux and her husband, Howard Ruby.

Mimieux died in January; she is survived by Ruby, who is best known for founding corporate housing company Oakwood Worldwide.

The side-by-side homes, located at 500 – 512 Perugia Way, were listed at $49.5 million for a deal that closed June 15, according to the Zillow property listing site. 500 and 512 Perugia Way were first listed this year on March 2 at $49.5 million. Identities of the possible buyers were not disclosed. The estate was listed for $45 million in 2021, according to a past TRD story. Records on property sites weren’t clear on when a price hike took place.

Linda May, affiliated with Hilton & Hyland, Jade Mills, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency served as listing agents.

Located on a 1.6 acre estate nicknamed Il Sogno, or The Dream in Italian, the buildings include a 10,600-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bath mansion and a 4,900-square-foot house with three bedrooms and five baths, which would pencil out to about $3,200 per-square-feet at the latest asking price.

The larger house was built in the style of an Italian villa, which includes an ornate, hand-painted ceiling, six stone-carved fireplaces, along with a master bedroom with hand-painted frescoes. Amenities also include a gym.

Ruby bought the house in 1979. Mimieux moved in 1986, after her marriage to Ruby took place.
They acquired the listing’s smaller house in 2010 for $5.5 million. It was designed in a Balinese style. Mimieux used the house as an art studio and library.

The listing’s grounds include a swimming pool, a sunken grotto spa, and formal gardens which overlook the campus of UCLA and the golf course of the Bel – Air Country Club.

Il Sogno is located a short walk from another double listing. 670 and 642 Perugia Way, where a listing that combines two properties for 28,720-square-foot is being offered for $77 million, or $2,681-per-square-foot. The properties are on 2.2 acres, with three pools. Neyshia Go, a listing agent, said that it is coincidental that a double listing happened to be located within walking distance of the double listing at 500-512 Perugia Way. 670 and 642 Perugia Way were listed jointly based on expectations that moneyed buyers would prefer a double listing, Go said in a recent TRD interview. A double listing would give a wealthy owner more control over where they live. No neighbors to worry about.

Go and her Go Group at Sotheby’s International Realty shares the listing with Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams Estate Group.

Another neighboring house, located at 675 Perugia Way, was sold for $37 million in February.

