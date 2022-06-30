Open Menu

Dallas outfit buys $72M worth of industrial in Inland Empire

Pays more than $5.5M per acre for fully occupied truck yard

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 30, 2022 08:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Crow Holdings CEO Bob McLain and 2524 S Lilac Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
Crow Holdings CEO Bob McLain and 2524 S Lilac Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

A Texas investor that’s been raking in money on the Inland Empire’s hot industrial market turned around and spent a big chunk, getting 13 acres of industrial property for about $72 million, or more than $5.5 million per acre, according to property records filed with San Bernardino County last week.

Dallas-based Crow Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the buy in the city of Bloomington.

An entity linked to San Antonio-based Shawn Rosenzweig sold the property.

Alliance Shippers, a logistics and transportation firm based in New Jersey, currently occupies the site, though it’s unclear how long its lease runs.

The property includes a nine-acre trucking yard — a feature highly coveted by industrial developers, as it gives logistics firms more storage space and relieves congestion at the ports — and about four more acres of vacant land. It’s location within a few miles of major freeways, with rail links also nearby.

The high price point also highlights the demand for existing industrial properties in the Inland Empire, as legislators push to slow down new developments near residential properties. Earlier this month, a bill that would create a 1,000-foot buffer zone between large warehouses and residential areas advanced through the California Assembly and is now being heard in the State Senate.

This is Crow Holdings’ first major industrial acquisition in San Bernardino County. The company, which was founded by prominent Texas developer Trammell Crow in 1948, has sold off a number of Inland Empire properties since the pandemic.

In September 2020, Crow finished building a 392,700-square-foot distribution facility at 1070 South Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino, records show. Six months later, the company sold the property for $60.8 million to Principal Real Estate.

Also in Bloomington, the company built a 344,400-square-foot building at 18025 Slover Avenue — a property that was recently leased by Amazon, according to public property records.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateInland Empireinvestment salesLA IndustrialSan Bernardino County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: 17877 & 17875 Von Karman Ave in Irvine, PGGM CEO Edwin Velzel and MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf (LoopNet, PGGM, MetLife)
    MetLife, PGGM buy Irvine creative office in biggest OC deal of year
    MetLife, PGGM buy Irvine creative office in biggest OC deal of year
    LaTerra Development's Charles Tourtellotte with 4112 Del Rey Avenue (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    LaTerra buys Marina del Rey office complex
    LaTerra buys Marina del Rey office complex
    FS Investments' Michael Forman and Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer with 555 South Aviation Boulevard (Tishman Speyer, LoopNet, iStock)
    Tishman Speyer notches priciest LA office sale of year
    Tishman Speyer notches priciest LA office sale of year
    Amazon's Jeff Bezos and the vacant land near Palm Springs (Getty, Google Maps)
    Amazon buys 120 acres set for 3.4M sf distribution hub
    Amazon buys 120 acres set for 3.4M sf distribution hub
    Hacienda Associates' Ernesto Fonseca with 225 West Broadway (Hacienda Associates, LoopNet)
    Value of Glendale office building dips to $217 psf
    Value of Glendale office building dips to $217 psf
    KBS CEO Marc DeLuca and Union Bank Plaza at 445 S Figueroa Street in Los Angeles (Loopnet, LinkedIn)
    Another deal for KBS’ Union Bank Plaza falls through
    Another deal for KBS’ Union Bank Plaza falls through
    19401 South Vermont Avenue in Torrance (Loopnet, iStock)
    Atlas Capital buys Torrance flex office campus
    Atlas Capital buys Torrance flex office campus
    Clear Capital LLC founding partners (L-R) Daniel Hardy, Eric Sussman, Paul Pellizzon and Greg Worchell with Foothill Ridge apartments, 1334 W. Foothill Blvd., Upland (Clear Capital LLC, Foothill Ridge Apts.)
    Clear Capital buys 232-unit apartment complex in Inland Empire
    Clear Capital buys 232-unit apartment complex in Inland Empire
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.