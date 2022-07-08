Open Menu

State awards $23M for affordable housing in Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena

Regional trust fund could issue bonds and tap private and public financing

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 08, 2022 09:51 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (Getty Images, iStock)
State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (Getty Images, iStock)

California has awarded $23 million to Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena to set up a trust fund for affordable housing.

The three cities have plans for 3,000 new affordable homes but not enough money to pay for them. The state’s 2022-2033 budget will allocate funds to help finance affordable housing projects through a joint powers authority tucked into a bill proposed by State Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-Pasadena, Pasadena Now reported.

“As we continue to face a historic housing crisis, Glendale and our neighboring cities need all the help we can get in order to find creative ways to build more affordable housing for our residents,” Glendale Mayor “Ardy” Kassakhian said at a news conference.

Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena have a backlog of projects, including permanent supportive housing, senior housing, workforce housing and affordable home ownership units.

Portantino’s bill, SB 1177, would set up a regional housing trust fund run by a joint powers authority made up of Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena.

Under the bill, the authority would be allowed to request and receive private and state funding allocations, as well as authorize and issue bonds to help finance affordable housing projects for extremely low-, very low-, low- and moderate-income households.

The senate bill is now in the Assembly and is eligible for a floor vote when the Legislature reconvenes in August.

“Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena have been at the forefront of meeting California’s housing needs,” said Portantino, who secured the $23 million award. “I’m happy to help them create and fund this effort to build critical affordable housing,”

State Sen. Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, has launched a bill that would set up a Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency to preserve and add affordable housing across the region. The bill, SB 679, would also expand assistance to tenants.

Cities across Southern California have fallen short of state-mandated housing goals, despite pushes to create more housing, according to state data.

Under the state’s affordable housing goals, Pasadena is expected to build more than 9,429 new units from 2021 to 2029 — 600 percent more units than the previous eight-year cycle goal, which it failed to meet, according to the Los Angeles Daily News

Burbank must plan for 8,772 units for its so-called housing element, according to state data, while Glendale must rezone for 13,425 more homes during the same period.

[Pasadena Now, Los Angeles Daily News] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housingBurbankGlendalePasadena

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings with Burbank Empire Center at 2350-2400 W. Empire Avenue in Burbank (CBRE, Britannica)
    Netflix to sublease 180K sf of offices in Burbank
    Netflix to sublease 180K sf of offices in Burbank
    Senator Sydney Kamlager (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Apartment owners skeptical on plan for new affordable housing agency in LA
    Apartment owners skeptical on plan for new affordable housing agency in LA
    L.A. Metro board members Sheila Kuehl, Hilda Solis and rendering of new transit stops with high-end condos in Pasadena and North Hollywood (SCNG photographers, LA Metro)
    Transit agency to bank land near future rail stations to stymie gentrification
    Transit agency to bank land near future rail stations to stymie gentrification
    Irvine Co.'s Donald Bren and The Market Place at 2961 El Camino Real (Irvine Company, Google Maps)
    Irvine Co. plans 2,500 lower-rent apartments in OC
    Irvine Co. plans 2,500 lower-rent apartments in OC
    Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo with the 710 stub (City of Pasadena, Google Maps)
    Returned 710 Freeway parcel in Pasadena apt for development
    Returned 710 Freeway parcel in Pasadena apt for development
    houses with thunder and hourglass
    LA could get reprieve on looming state housing deadline
    LA could get reprieve on looming state housing deadline
    Hacienda Associates' Ernesto Fonseca with 225 West Broadway (Hacienda Associates, LoopNet)
    Value of Glendale office building dips to $217 psf
    Value of Glendale office building dips to $217 psf
    Uncommon Developers' Ryan Hekmat and Jason Larian with rendering of project at 1017-1027 N. Berendo Street (LinkedIn, Works Progress Architecture)
    Developer aims to raze three homes for 69 apartments in East Hollywood
    Developer aims to raze three homes for 69 apartments in East Hollywood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.