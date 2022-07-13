Open Menu

Norwalk to turn blighted youth jail into retail housing village

City aims to acquire 32-acre site for 770 apartments and townhomes

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 13, 2022 02:32 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez with rendering of Norwalk Transit Village (City of Norwalk, Norwalk Transit Village)
Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez with rendering of Norwalk Transit Village (City of Norwalk, Norwalk Transit Village)

A former state youth jail in Norwalk could be redeveloped into a 32-acre retail housing and hotel complex.

The city has proposed acquiring the former California Youth Authority prison at 13200 Bloomfield Avenue and rezoning the property for a retail-housing village, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The prison site has been largely vacant after it was closed by the California Division of Juvenile Justice in 2011. Its redevelopment would follow a proposed revamp of the Norwalk Civic Center into a 350-unit, mixed-use village.

Construction could begin in spring 2024, if the city can acquire the rectangular property from the state. It also has to rezone the property, amend its general plan and sign an agreement with an unidentified developer.

The gateway city in south Los Angeles County hatched the makeover in a Norwalk Transit Village Specific Plan.

Plans call for demolishing the low-slung prison buildings “to rehabilitate a blighted state property,” according to the city.

The Norwalk Transit Village, designed by Chicago-based Perkins&Will, would create four city blocks of four- and five-story apartment buildings with more than 650 units, plus a row of 118 townhomes and 2,500 to 3,500 square feet of shops and restaurants.

A 3-acre commercial center along Bloomfield Avenue would contain a 150-room hotel.
The proposed project, located next to a 14-acre city park, would include a 1.6-acre central park and 2.7 acres of linear parks, pedestrian trails and open space.

At least 40 percent of the proposed apartments would be set aside as affordable. A minimum of 345 units would be rented at market rates. With the exception of the townhomes, parking would be offered on surface lots, curbside spaces, parking garages and even rooftops.

The proposed transit village lies near the Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Metrolink Station and could eventually be served by an eastward extension of Metro’s Green (C) Line.

– Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    mixed use developmentNorwalkRedevelopmentresidential real estatestate prison

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
     Shopoff Realty's Bill Shopoff and 1025 Westminster Mall (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Shopoff Realty buys former Sears space at Westminster Mall for $46M
    Shopoff Realty buys former Sears space at Westminster Mall for $46M
    Greater LA (iStock)
    SoCal cities get reprieve from looming housing deadline
    SoCal cities get reprieve from looming housing deadline
    A rendering of SkyVillage Hollywood (Cunningham/ABS Properties)
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    Primestor Development's Arturo Sneider with 12700 Norwalk Blvd
    Norwalk Civic Center could feature 350-unit housing village
    Norwalk Civic Center could feature 350-unit housing village
    Stephanie Vitacco (Stephanie Vitacco)
    Top Keller Williams agent switches to Equity Union
    Top Keller Williams agent switches to Equity Union
    IHP’s Jeff Enes with Glassell Park development (IHP Capital Partners, Comstock Homes)
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    (L-R, Top-Bottom) Aaron Kirman, Tami Pardee, Stuart Vetterick, Branden & Rayni Williams and Sally Foster Jones (Compass, Hilton & Hyland, Pardee Properties, The Williams Estates)
    Here are LA’s top ranked resi teams
    Here are LA’s top ranked resi teams
    Bel-Air estate, 150M
    Bel-Air mansion with 360-degree view comes with $150M price tag
    Bel-Air mansion with 360-degree view comes with $150M price tag
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.