Open Menu

British real estate mogul Nick Candy asks $85M for Holmby Hills home

Compound features two homes blending modernist and art deco styles

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 14, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nick Candy and The Reserve (Getty, The Agency)
Nick Candy and The Reserve (Getty, The Agency)

British real estate developer Nick Candy has listed a 21,000-square-foot mid-century estate in Holmby Hills for $85 million.

The 2-acre property, known as The Reserve, contains a five-bedroom main house and a newly built guest house in the exclusive West Los Angeles neighborhood, Mansion Global reported.

Candy’s brother, Christian Candy, bought the property for $24 million in 2013, according to representatives for Candy Capital, and in 2018 sold the estate to his brother Nick.

Built in 1959, the main house blends modernist architecture with art deco interiors and has been extensively remodeled over the years, according to The Agency, which has listed the property without an address.

The 11,000-square-foot home, a gray single-story structure, has 14-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors opening onto terraces. It has an art deco-inspired bar, a French regency-style cinema, study, wine room, children’s playroom, spa and fitness center.

“This home showcases classic 1950s modernist architecture with the finest modern updates throughout the two properties on site,” Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency, said in a statement.

The 10,000-square-foot, three-story guest house mirrors the style and dimensions of its forebear. The Agency lists the property with a total of 10 bedrooms and 17 baths between the two homes.

The grounds, accessible via a 226-foot driveway, include a 15-meter pool and a hot tub with “dancing jets,” according to marketing materials, as well as a full-sized tennis court, views of Los Angeles and a carport that can hold 15 vehicles.

Candy is best known for working with his brother Christian to create the One Hyde Park development in London’s Knightsbridge district, which is home to some of the world’s richest people, according to Bloomberg.

Since that project, he has expanded his business interests to include technology companies such as podcasting platform Audioboom Group.

More recently, Candy was part of a consortium that failed in a bid for Chelsea Football Club. He also made a high-profile but unsuccessful approach for the U.K. online-shopping emporium THG.

“Since Covid, Nick and his family have not used the property as much and his business is run out of London,” Jessica Patrick, a spokesperson for Candy, told Bloomberg. “Nick has fielded interest from third parties over the years in this property.”

– Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Holmby Hillsluxury real estateNick Candyresidential real estateWest Los Angeles

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez with rendering of Norwalk Transit Village (City of Norwalk, Norwalk Transit Village)
    Norwalk to turn blighted youth jail into retail housing village
    Norwalk to turn blighted youth jail into retail housing village
    Greater LA (iStock)
    SoCal cities get reprieve from looming housing deadline
    SoCal cities get reprieve from looming housing deadline
    A rendering of SkyVillage Hollywood (Cunningham/ABS Properties)
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    Primestor Development's Arturo Sneider with 12700 Norwalk Blvd
    Norwalk Civic Center could feature 350-unit housing village
    Norwalk Civic Center could feature 350-unit housing village
    Stephanie Vitacco (Stephanie Vitacco)
    Top Keller Williams agent switches to Equity Union
    Top Keller Williams agent switches to Equity Union
    IHP’s Jeff Enes with Glassell Park development (IHP Capital Partners, Comstock Homes)
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    1814 North Doheny Drive in Los Angeles
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to rich, famous
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to rich, famous
    (L-R, Top-Bottom) Aaron Kirman, Tami Pardee, Stuart Vetterick, Branden & Rayni Williams and Sally Foster Jones (Compass, Hilton & Hyland, Pardee Properties, The Williams Estates)
    Here are LA’s top ranked resi teams
    Here are LA’s top ranked resi teams
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.