British real estate developer Nick Candy has listed a 21,000-square-foot mid-century estate in Holmby Hills for $85 million.

The 2-acre property, known as The Reserve, contains a five-bedroom main house and a newly built guest house in the exclusive West Los Angeles neighborhood, Mansion Global reported.

Candy’s brother, Christian Candy, bought the property for $24 million in 2013, according to representatives for Candy Capital, and in 2018 sold the estate to his brother Nick.

Built in 1959, the main house blends modernist architecture with art deco interiors and has been extensively remodeled over the years, according to The Agency, which has listed the property without an address.

The 11,000-square-foot home, a gray single-story structure, has 14-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors opening onto terraces. It has an art deco-inspired bar, a French regency-style cinema, study, wine room, children’s playroom, spa and fitness center.

“This home showcases classic 1950s modernist architecture with the finest modern updates throughout the two properties on site,” Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency, said in a statement.

The 10,000-square-foot, three-story guest house mirrors the style and dimensions of its forebear. The Agency lists the property with a total of 10 bedrooms and 17 baths between the two homes.

The grounds, accessible via a 226-foot driveway, include a 15-meter pool and a hot tub with “dancing jets,” according to marketing materials, as well as a full-sized tennis court, views of Los Angeles and a carport that can hold 15 vehicles.

Candy is best known for working with his brother Christian to create the One Hyde Park development in London’s Knightsbridge district, which is home to some of the world’s richest people, according to Bloomberg.

Since that project, he has expanded his business interests to include technology companies such as podcasting platform Audioboom Group.

More recently, Candy was part of a consortium that failed in a bid for Chelsea Football Club. He also made a high-profile but unsuccessful approach for the U.K. online-shopping emporium THG.

“Since Covid, Nick and his family have not used the property as much and his business is run out of London,” Jessica Patrick, a spokesperson for Candy, told Bloomberg. “Nick has fielded interest from third parties over the years in this property.”

– Dana Bartholomew