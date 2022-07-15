Open Menu

Environmental groups sue to block LA River master plan

Frank Gehry-designed “platform parks” at center of dispute

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 15, 2022 11:33 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Development, environment, Los Angeles River, lawsuit, river master plan, LA
(Olin Studio/Gehry Partners/Geosyntec, Getty)

Two environmental groups have sued Los Angeles County over a Los Angeles River plan to create Frank Gehry-designed “platform parks” they say does little to naturalize a 51-mile flood channel made of concrete.

LA Waterkeeper and the Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit accusing officials of violating state environmental laws when they approved the Los Angeles River Master Plan, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The complaint seeks to bar the county from developing any new river project without conducting a review of “all foreseeable significant impacts to the environment that the master plan will authorize.”

“The river master plan is clearly deficient, and we see this as a crucial moment in the life of the river,” Bruce Reznik, executive director for LA Waterkeeper, told the Times.

The master plan intends to improve the appearance of the concrete channel and improve water quality, increase wildlife habitat and address social inequities for communities along the river.

The project includes plans by architect Frank Gehry to build a cultural park at the confluence of the L.A. River and the Rio Hondo south of downtown.

His plan calls for “elevated platform parks,” or massive, bridge-like green spaces high above the channel’s floor and 4 feet above the rim of the channel walls. Built on hulking concrete planks and giant girders, they would stretch a mile over both rivers and support trees, grass, ponds, paths and horse trails.

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs – along with other nonprofit environmental groups including Friends of the Los Angeles River, East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, Heal the Bay, and the Nature Conservancy – withdrew support for the project before the master plan vote by L.A. County Board of Supervisors last month.

The groups would prefer a plan that explores ways to naturalize the 51-mile-long river channel by removing concrete wherever possible. They accuse the county of trying to spur development of the platform park without first reviewing its environmental impact.

The lawsuit says county officials seek “federal funding in the amount of $8.6 billion for L.A. River projects contemplated under the master plan.” In the meantime, there are no signs of pending major river improvements, according to the groups.

County officials say the river master plan has no legal jurisdiction over land use, and no authority to implement its recommendations. Decisions about what happens along the lower river corridor must be made by the county and 14 cities that border it.

Mark Pestrella, director and chief engineer of the Los Angeles County Flood Control District, has described the river master plan as “one of the most robust, progressive and community-driven planning efforts ever undertaken by L.A. County.”

“It addresses a wide range of priorities brought to us over three years of community engagement, including ecological disparities, homelessness, gentrification and limited access to public open space and clean water,” he said.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Center for Biological DiversityDevelopmentEnvironmentLA WaterkeeperlawsuitLos Angeles Countylos angeles riverplatform parkriver master plan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hotels in California (iStock)
    California hotel developers scale back on construction
    California hotel developers scale back on construction
    SoLa Impact's Martin Muoto, aerial view & rendering of project on Imperial Hwy & Main (SoLa Impact)
    SoLa Impact plans to build 121-unit apartment complex in Harbor Gateway
    SoLa Impact plans to build 121-unit apartment complex in Harbor Gateway
    Ledcor CEO Dave Lede and Build Group CEO Nathan Rundel with 777 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach (Shoreline Gateway Living, Build GC, Ledcor)
    Developer of Long Beach’s tallest building hit with $3M lawsuit
    Developer of Long Beach’s tallest building hit with $3M lawsuit
    Daryl Katz with 1100 Bel Air Road (Katz Group, Redfin)
    NHL owner puts unfinished Bel Air property on market for nearly $39M
    NHL owner puts unfinished Bel Air property on market for nearly $39M
    A rendering of SkyVillage Hollywood (Cunningham/ABS Properties)
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    Developer plans 26-story affordable senior complex in Hollywood
    PETA president Ingrid Newkirk and rendering of The Star (Marathon Communications, Ingrid Newkirk, iStock)
    Bird’s eye view: PETA, Audubon raise avian death concerns over Hollywood project
    Bird’s eye view: PETA, Audubon raise avian death concerns over Hollywood project
    Trust for Public Land's Diane Regas with Hathaway/Temescal Ranch
    6K-acre ranch in northern LA County purchased for preservation
    6K-acre ranch in northern LA County purchased for preservation
    IHP’s Jeff Enes with Glassell Park development (IHP Capital Partners, Comstock Homes)
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    Glassell Park redevelopment to turn former church site into 37 homes
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.