City Ventures to build 60 townhomes in Compton

OC developer to include 10 homes for moderate-income families

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 19, 2022 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
City Ventures' Mark Buckland with 930 W. Compton Blvd
City Ventures’ Mark Buckland with 930 W. Compton Blvd (Google Maps, City Ventures)

An Orange County developer has won approval to build 60 townhomes in Compton.

City Ventures, based in Irvine, got the go-ahead from the city to build the townhome-style condos at 930 West Compton Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Plans call for the redevelopment of a long-vacant, 2.5-acre property to be replaced with three- and four-bedroom homes, private streets, sidewalks and parking areas.

Conditions of approval require 10 of the homes be reserved for sale to moderate-income households, with the remaining 50 units priced at market rates.

Project entitlements include a general plan amendment and a conditional use permit.

City Ventures, which redevelops underused real estate in coastal cities, is building other homes in south Los Angeles County.

The firm filed plans to build a 133-unit townhouse complex within a swath of industrial properties in Commerce.

It also filed plans to build 56 townhomes in North Long Beach, and has joined a consortium of builders to develop 344 condos and apartments on a long vacant supermarket site in Whittier.

In Compton, Orange County-based Olson Homes has filed plans to build 57 condos on Central Avenue, including 10 homes set aside for low-income families.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
