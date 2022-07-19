City Ventures to build 60 townhomes in Compton

An Orange County developer has won approval to build 60 townhomes in Compton.

City Ventures, based in Irvine, got the go-ahead from the city to build the townhome-style condos at 930 West Compton Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Plans call for the redevelopment of a long-vacant, 2.5-acre property to be replaced with three- and four-bedroom homes, private streets, sidewalks and parking areas.

Conditions of approval require 10 of the homes be reserved for sale to moderate-income households, with the remaining 50 units priced at market rates.

Project entitlements include a general plan amendment and a conditional use permit.

City Ventures, which redevelops underused real estate in coastal cities, is building other homes in south Los Angeles County.

The firm filed plans to build a 133-unit townhouse complex within a swath of industrial properties in Commerce.

It also filed plans to build 56 townhomes in North Long Beach, and has joined a consortium of builders to develop 344 condos and apartments on a long vacant supermarket site in Whittier.

In Compton, Orange County-based Olson Homes has filed plans to build 57 condos on Central Avenue, including 10 homes set aside for low-income families.

– Dana Bartholomew