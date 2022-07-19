Open Menu

Rose Bowl could benefit from Big Ten’s traveling fans

Debt-strapped stadium sees opportunity in UCLA’s league switch

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 19, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo with the Rose Bowl stadium (City of Pasadena, Google Maps)
Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo with the Rose Bowl stadium (City of Pasadena, Google Maps)

The move by UCLA to join the Big Ten Conference could be a touchdown for the indebted Rose Bowl stadium.

Stadium stewards, university leaders and Pasadena city officials say the move could inject new life into the city-owned stadium, the Pasadena Star-News reported.

They think the stadium’s nearly 93,000 seats could be filled by passionate fans from states such as Ohio, Nebraska and Michigan on game-day Saturdays. The move by UCLA and USC to exit the Pac-12 to the Big Ten won’t happen until the 2024-2025 season.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said flexibility will be key, since no one’s sure what the future holds. He said the time, date and location of the popular Rose Bowl game and Tournament of Roses parade will not be changed.
UCLA and the Tournament of Roses just signed 30-year agreements to help the venue maintain relevance within a growing marketplace of venues across Southern California. The deal came as the Rose Bowl is having trouble paying the bills after nearly $200 million in stadium renovations, according to financial records.
The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, according to a report from CAA ICON, a consulting firm hired by Rose Bowl Operating Company, which manages the stadium.
The consultancy said the operating company and the city’s debt obligation “is the greatest weight” on Pasadena’s future financial projections. To address the debt, the city made $11.5 million in debt service payments and the operating company plans to pay another $12.3 million this year, according to the newspaper.
Bond debt service expenses are expected to increase by $300,000 to $400,000 a year until 2032, which has prompted worry about pressure on the city’s budget reserves.
But Gordo and others in the city believe everybody in the local area will benefit once fans from prestigious Big Ten powerhouses follow their teams to Pasadena.
“This gives the Tournament of Roses and the university the flexibility to ensure the best teams are coming into the stadium in the regular season and on New Year’s Day,” Gordo said, imagining fans flooding local hotels, restaurants and retailers.
“Remember, these are people who are passionate, so they travel well, as we’ve seen during the Rose Bowl Game. So you add that to the regular season and I think it’ll be a success.”

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Big TenCommercial Real EstatePac-12PasadenaRose BowlstadiumUCLAVictor Gordo

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of the San Francisco Art Institute at 800 Chestnut Street, as well as its famous Diego Rivera mural (SFAI, Getty)
    SF Art Institute to close after 151 years
    SF Art Institute to close after 151 years
    Rendering of Instil Bio's life sciences campus project at 18404-18412 Oxnard Street (CBRE)
    Instil Bio to build manufacturing plant in Tarzana
    Instil Bio to build manufacturing plant in Tarzana
    Merlone Geier’s Peter Merlone and Brad Geier with 38003 47th Street East (Merlone Geier, LoopNet)
    Merlone Geier sells second Palmdale mall in a month
    Merlone Geier sells second Palmdale mall in a month
    Greenland Holdings’ Zhang Yuliang and the Hotel Indigo in DTLA (Mingtiandi, IHG)
    Greenland shopping Hotel Indigo — again
    Greenland shopping Hotel Indigo — again
    From left: Hackman Capital Partners' CEO Michael Hackman; IDS Real Estate Group's co-CEOs David Mgrublian and Murad Siam; a rendering of 863-8635 Hayden Place in Culver City (IDS Real Estate Group, Hackman Capital Partners, Gensler, iStock)
    Development duo proposes 244K sf office complex in Culver City
    Development duo proposes 244K sf office complex in Culver City
    From left: Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt, Staley Point Capital Kevin Staley and Bain Capital’s Andrew Terris with 12065 Pike Street (Thor, Staley Point, Bain Capital, Google Maps)
    Investors flip beer warehouse to double their money in six months
    Investors flip beer warehouse to double their money in six months
    505 Centre Street, San Pedro (Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Redevelopment reduces parking options in Downtown San Pedro
    Redevelopment reduces parking options in Downtown San Pedro
    Ledcor CEO Dave Lede and Build Group CEO Nathan Rundel with 777 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach (Shoreline Gateway Living, Build GC, Ledcor)
    Developer of Long Beach’s tallest building hit with $3M lawsuit
    Developer of Long Beach’s tallest building hit with $3M lawsuit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.