Blufftop home in Laguna Beach asking $32M

The $7,412 psf price is high even by ocean-front standards

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 22, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
31877 Circle Drive
31877 Circle Drive (Coldwell Banker Realty, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

A two-bedroom home on a Laguna Beach bluff with steps down to a beachside cabana has listed for $32 million. The asking price works out to $7,412 per square foot.

The owner of the promontory home at 31877 Circle Drive is selling it after 35 years, the Orange County Register reported. The property last traded in 1987 for a price of $750,000.

The 4,317-square-foot house, built in 1959, was rebuilt by its second long-time owner on caissons drilled deep into the coastal bedrock. The two-story contemporary home now has walls of glass overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with views that stretch from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to San Diego’s Coronado Island.

Built on a rare double-parcel on more than a quarter acre, according to the listing, the three-bath home has gated steps leading down the rocks to a private cabana on the sand. The cabana has a kitchenette and bathroom.

The front door of the main house opens onto a foyer, where a staircase leads down to a high-ceiling living room, sheathed in white marble and with a wood-beam ceiling. There’s an ocean view from every room in the house except a safe room made of steel and concrete.

The price per square foot is much higher than similar properties on the listing site Redfin. The 11,086-square-foot property at 154 Emerald Bay, listed at $37.8 million, calculates to $3,410 per square foot, or less than half of the Circle Drive estate. A house listed for $12.9 million at 1261 Ocean Front with 3,539 square feet, is priced at $3,539 per square foot. Both properties are on the beach side of Pacific Coast Highway.

Ray McAfoose of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing for 31877 Circle Drive .

– Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
