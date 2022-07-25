Open Menu

Group linked to Pepperdine University lists 7-acre lot in Malibu for $20M

Former nursery offers rare parcel for commercial redevelopment

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 25, 2022 08:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
3542 Coast View Drive (Zillow)
3542 Coast View Drive (Zillow)

A group linked to Pepperdine University has listed a 7-acre Malibu lot for sale with an asking price of $20 million, according to property records.

Wave Enterprises listed 3542 Coast View Drive, located about a mile from the Pepperdine campus. The nonprofit Wave Enterprises manages assets for Pepperdine, according to records.

The land, which overlooks the ocean, was the former site of a nursery. The lot is zoned for commercial use. However, there is already a 62-year-old house on the property. The 2,100-square-foot structure includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Michelle Esquivel-Hart of CB Richard Ellis serves as the listing agent for the property.

An empty lot in Malibu is almost impossible to find, said Jay Luchs, vice chair of commercial real estate firm Newmark. He is the broker for a commercial development next to 3542 Coast View Drive. The adjacent project is a 112,000-square-foot complex with space for retail, restaurant and offices. Called Cross Creek Ranch, it will be designed by Marmol Radziner and is scheduled to open in May 2023.

Luchs is not involved with the sale of the Coast View Drive lot.

“You can’t find space anymore,” he said of Malibu.

A July 22 search on the Property Shark listing site found that there were nine commercial properties for lease in the affluent beachside city.

Luchs advised that any potential buyer of the Coast View Drive will have to go through a lot of bureaucracy to develop the property. “Someone has got to know that they’re going to spend many years of their life working on this,” he said with a laugh.

Pepperdine University’s main location is 830 acres in Malibu, ranked as the most beautiful campus in the nation by The Princeton Review, according to the school’s website. Its Rick J. Caruso School of Law was named after the developer who is currently a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles after Caruso made a donation of $50 million to the school.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentMalibu

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    BizFed's Tracy Hernandez and the public health director for LA county Barbara Ferrer (Livecast Screenshot, BizFed, Getty)
    LA County readies mask mandate for offices, retailers next week
    LA County readies mask mandate for offices, retailers next week
    UBS Realty'sMatt Johnson (left) and Rod Chu (right) Shoe Palace's George Mersho (middle) (UBS, LinkedIn, Getty)
    UBS sells Montebello shopping center for $84M
    UBS sells Montebello shopping center for $84M
    Wayne Ratkovich, founder, The Ratkovich Company, and a rendering of the West Harbor development in San Pedro (West Harbor LA, The Ratkovich Company)
    West Harbor project to break ground in San Pedro
    West Harbor project to break ground in San Pedro
    Apple's Tim Cook with Venice and National
    Details emerge on Apple office campus in Culver City
    Details emerge on Apple office campus in Culver City
    Transwestern's Larry Heard with rendering of Legacy Lane warehouse project (Transwestern)
    Transwestern snaps up Antelope Valley site to build 100K sf warehouse
    Transwestern snaps up Antelope Valley site to build 100K sf warehouse
    Rexford CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with recent acquisition at 3935-3949 Heritage Oak Court in Simi Valley (Rexford Industrial, Google Maps, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Rexford extends industrial buying spree
    Rexford extends industrial buying spree
    Relevant Group’s Grant King and the Morrison Hotel (Relevant Group, Google Maps)
    Relevant Group seeks partner on Morrison Hotel redevelopment
    Relevant Group seeks partner on Morrison Hotel redevelopment
    Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo with the Rose Bowl stadium (City of Pasadena, Google Maps)
    Rose Bowl could benefit from Big Ten’s traveling fans
    Rose Bowl could benefit from Big Ten’s traveling fans
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.