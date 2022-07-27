A $62 million listing is a contender to rank among Orange County’s priciest homes.

The mansion, located at 46 Deep Sea in the Newport Coast section of Newport Beach, spans 14,500 square feet. The asking price figures to $4,276 per square foot.

The seller is a trust linked to Orange County doctors Atef Rafla and Amany Farid. The listing is held by Aaron Kirman and Weston Littlefield, both affiliated with Compass.

If the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom house sells for full price, it might take the record for most expensive home in Orange County this year from 309 Via Lido Soud, which is located 10 miles away in Newport Beach’s Lido Isle enclave. The Via Lido Soud mansion, which spans for around 10,000-square feet, sold for $47.5 million, or $5,356 per square foot, in May.

A deal for 46 Deep Sea would not take first place for Orange County’s priciest deal ever. Last year, there was an off-market sale of a $70 million mansion in Laguna Beach’s Irvine Cove neighborhood.

The median list price for a Newport Coast home is $4.9 million, making 46 Deep Sea an outlier but not alone.

A nearby mansion, 6 Midsummer, was listed for $69.8 million in June 2021 and is still on the market. Also currently listed is a Newport Coast property at 31 High Water. It’s a 15,000-square-foot house, which was put on the market in July 2021 for $59.8 million, or $3,987 per square foot. In 2020, there was a $61 million deal for a mansion at 15 Del Mar, which is a neighbor of the mansion at 46 Deep Sea.

Construction on 46 Deep Sea finished in 2021. Despite the street name, the house is located about half a mile from the shoreline. It has unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean, said Littlefield, the listing agent. Other amenities include an infinity pool and a 3,500-square-foot garage with four charging stations for electric vehicles.