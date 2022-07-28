Open Menu

Carpinteria polo fields for sale at $50M

61-acre property includes manicured grounds and polo lounge

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 28, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Sarah Siegel-Magness and Cancha de Estrellas at 200 Lambert Road (Getty, Compass)
The only dwelling is an Airstream trailer, but the 61-acre estate near Santa Barbara has manicured grounds for polo ponies not far from the beach.

Film producer Sarah Siegel-Magness has listed her polo compound at 200 Lambert Road in Carpinteria for $50 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Siegel-Magness, whose credits include “Precious” and “Tennessee,” has decided to sell the estate known as Cancha de Estrellas — Spanish for “field of stars” – whose visiting stars have included such celebrities as Prince Harry, a resident of nearby Montecito.

For the seller, the emphasis is on the landscaping, which includes two polo fields and countless native flowers across the property

“Polo is a male-dominated sport, generally speaking, so the rarity of this property is that it has a woman’s touch with the landscaping,” Siegel-Magness told the Times. “It has a different aesthetic than other polo properties, which can be very utilitarian.

“Pretty much every part of the property, you’ll see color.”

The solar–powered polo compound just north of Highway 1 includes two parcels. Besides its two polo fields, it has 100 covered horse stalls, plus equestrian facilities such as arenas and riding trails.

An after-polo highlight includes the “Scoreboard Lounge,” a custom-built clubhouse with a kitchen, dining area and game room. Walls of glass lead to a deck overlooking the fields.

“Cancha de Estrellas combines the decadence of Rodeo Drive with the surrounding natural beauty,” the listing states. “Every part of the property design considers function, as well as beauty with local flora and fauna.”

Beyond the Airstream trailer, both parcels are zoned to include a house, guesthouse and amenities such as a tennis court or swimming pool.

Christian Name and Fred Dapp of the Agency hold the listing.

Arthur Cameron III, an avid polo player and heir to a Texas oil fortune, owns a 2,500-square-foot beachfront home in Carpinteria, from where he rides to the polo grounds or down a horse trail leading to a private beach.

In March, he listed the 4.2-acre equestrian compound – seven miles east of Santa Barbara and next to an oceanfront estate owned by actor Keven Costner – for $109 million. 

– Dana Bartholomew




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.