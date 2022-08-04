Open Menu

Anti-mask restaurateur in OC sues landlord

Tony Roman alleges Huntington Beach lease termination stems from politics

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 04, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Restaurant owner Tony Roman and Basilico’s Pasta E Vino, 21501 Brookhurst Street in Huntington Beach (Basilico’s Pasta E Vino/Facebook, Google Maps, Getty)
Restaurant owner Tony Roman and Basilico’s Pasta E Vino, 21501 Brookhurst Street in Huntington Beach (Basilico’s Pasta E Vino/Facebook, Google Maps, Getty)

A Huntington Beach restaurant owner who made national headlines for defying coronavirus masking orders has sued his landlord for terminating his lease.

Tony Roman, owner of Basilico’s Pasta E Vino at 21501 Brookhurst Street, has filed a lawsuit against property owner George Soohoo, alleging that he’s getting the boot because of political differences, the Orange County Register reported.

Before the pandemic, Roman had a good working relationship with SooHoo, who bought the strip mall that houses his Basilico’s in February 2020, the lawsuit said.

After Roman “began publicly opposing and protesting against California’s stay-at-home orders,” the lawsuit alleges, “SooHoo closed the lines of communication.”

Last September Roman draped a large American flag across the front of his Italian restaurant.
He alleges SooHoo embarked on a “months-long mission” to make him take it down, “incorrectly claiming that it damaged the neighbor’s sign,” according to the complaint.

Roman signed a five-year lease with his original landlord in 2017. That lease ended July 31, but included an option to renew for another five years. He was required to give written notice of his intent to continue the lease seven to nine months before it expired.

He alleges he sent notices to renew his lease last October and December, which “went unanswered,” according to the complaint.

Instead, SooHoo sent him letters beginning in January “erroneously alleging numerous purported lease violations” pertaining to the flag and other signage, the lawsuit said. In April, SooHoo sent Roman one more letter stating: “Basilico’s option is terminated.”

The lawsuit asks for a judicial “determination that the lease remains in full force … through the first option period, until July 31, 2027.” It also requests unspecified monetary damages.

Attorneys for Roman and SooHoo declined to comment to the newspaper about the case.

Roman became known coast to coast for his controversial anti-mask stance, having posted anti-masking and anti-vaccination signs in his restaurant windows.

He once paid for a Hollywood billboard with a nod to the film “The Godfather.” It read: “Leave the mask, take the cannoli.”

– Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Basilico’sCommercial Real EstateGeorge SoohooHuntington BeachlawsuitLegal disputeorange countyTony Roman

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cottonwood’s Mark Green and Silver Creek's Franck Ruimy with 8850 Sunset Blvd (8850 Sunset Blvd , LinkedIn, Stan Hope Capitol, Getty)
    Reimagined Viper Room developer scores $60M loan
    Reimagined Viper Room developer scores $60M loan
    Lithia Motors' Mark DeBoer and rendering of new Porsche dealership (City of Los Angeles, Getty, LinikedIn)
    Going up: Lithia Motors plans five-story Porsche dealership near DTLA
    Going up: Lithia Motors plans five-story Porsche dealership near DTLA
    Sprouts Farmers Market ceo Jack Sinclair with 1829 E. Orangethorpe in Fullerton (Sprouts, Google Maps, Getty)
    Sprouts bags largest OC lease this year with 337K sf warehouse
    Sprouts bags largest OC lease this year with 337K sf warehouse
    HSH Management's Henry Shahery with 6221-99 Bristol Plaza Parkway
    Fox Hills Plaza trades for $56M
    Fox Hills Plaza trades for $56M
    Mohamed Hadid and renderings of the project (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Mohamed Hadid’s $250M Beverly Hills mansion moves into bankruptcy
    Mohamed Hadid’s $250M Beverly Hills mansion moves into bankruptcy
    Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy and 1633 26th Street in Santa Monica (Kilroy Realty, Google Maps, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Kilroy halts projects in Santa Monica, San Diego
    Kilroy halts projects in Santa Monica, San Diego
    Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang (Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor, Getty Images)
    Assessor: LA County property value hits record $1.9T
    Assessor: LA County property value hits record $1.9T
    BARDAS Investment Group's David Simon and Echelon at 717 Seward project (BARDAS Investment Group, Getty)
    Five-story project aims to fill demand for Hollywood offices
    Five-story project aims to fill demand for Hollywood offices
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.