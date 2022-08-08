Open Menu

Niami’s ex sells $27M Bel Air mansion

After bankruptcy and auction sale of her husband’s spec megamansion The One, Yvonne Niami sells Bel-Air manse on nearly an acre of land

Los Angeles
Aug.August 08, 2022 12:21 PM
By Andrew Asch
Yvonne Niami and 301 Copa De Oro (Getty, Redfin)
Yvonne Niami and 301 Copa De Oro

Yvonne Niami, ex-wife of colorful developer Nile Niami, sold her 12,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion for $27 million, or $2,265 per square foot, according to property listing sites.

Niami resided at 301 Copa De Oro since 2016, but this year payments for the house had been in default, and on July 14, a notice of a trustee’s sale was filed. The house had been under contract for sale since January. The buyer’s identity had not been revealed and it was unclear if the buyer who made an offer for the home in January was the same buyer who closed the deal on Aug. 3.

The mansion had originally been listed for $29.95 million in November 2021. Listing agents were Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Michael Fenton of Compass. Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer. Smith did not reply to an email requesting comment.

Yvonne Niami had been part of the holding company which developed The One, a Bel Air megamansion project with a vision as ambitious as its original valuation for $500 milion. The 105,000-square-foot trophy home was designed by architect Paul McClean and was intended to be one of the world’s most luxurious houses, outfitted with a nightclub and five pools. The One’s bankruptcy and auction sale for $126 million earlier this year made international news.

The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom Copa De Oro mansion was built 1934 in a Georgian architectural style. It underwent a thorough renovation when Niami lived at the address, according to media reports. Amenities include a saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, as well as grounds which stretch out to almost an acre.

The Redfin and Property Shark listing sites gave comps for 301 Copa De Oro such as 500-512 Perugia Way. Tinder co-founder Sean Rad paid $35 million for the Perugia Way Tuscan-style villa and a Balinese-inspired cottage once owned by late movie star Yvette Mimieux, and her husband Howard Ruby. The listing’s initial ask was $49.5 million.

