Faring moves ahead on 1.200-unit project in Carson

Developer unveils details of its 27-acre complex of townhomes and apartments

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 09, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Faring's Jason Illoulian with 21207 South Avalon Boulevard (LinkedIn, AO)
A local developer has moved forward with controversial plans to replace a nearly half-century old mobile home park in Carson with 1,200 apartments and townhomes.

Faring, based in West Hollywood, has released new details in an environmental study for its 27-acre development at 21207 South Avalon Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The Imperial Avalon Mobile Estates was set to close by March.

Plans for the 1.5-million-square-foot project call for 680 market-rate apartments, 180 senior apartments, 380 townhomes and more than 7,500 square feet of restaurants.

More than 2,000 parking spots would be scattered across the property, located southwest of the 405 Freeway.

The Imperial Avalon development, designed by AO of Orange, would be split into two halves.

Three-story townhomes would feature two- and three-bedroom floor plans and be located on the western side toward Grace Avenue.

Four apartment buildings of between four and seven stories would be located on the eastern side toward Avalon Boulevard. They would include studio, one- and two-bedroom units, wrapped around central courtyards.

The sprawling South Bay development, in a mix of beige and browns, would include streets and paseos linked to a greenbelt and publicly accessible park. A pedestrian bridge would cross a Domiguez flood channel to access a shopping center planned next door.

Construction would take roughly 60 months, according to the environmental study. Pending approvals, Faring is expected to break ground sometime this year, and be completed by 2027.

The move to replace the mobile home park, built in 1974, displaced an estimated 4,000 residents, many of them senior citizens who said they couldn’t afford to live elsewhere.

They said Faring offered them payments far below market value to leave. They also accused Carson officials of signing off on the payments instead of fighting for a better deal.

The City of Carson said they have offered residents multiple options, including paying residents the “appraised on-site value” of their units. The developer said the project includes senior housing, with current residents given priority if they can afford it.

Carson was in the middle of a development explosion when the pandemic hit, with thousands of residential units and massive retail and industrial buildings planned or under construction

Nearby, Texas-based JPI filed plans in 2019 to build a 1,000-unit complex across 20 acres. The Jefferson on Avalon development would include a 200-room hotel and 15,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. Just to the south, Faring developed a 359-unit apartment complex.

– Dana Bartholomew




