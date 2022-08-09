Open Menu

Movers & Shakers: Fredrik Eklund tries his luck in Las Vegas

Coldwell Banker names regional executive, new broker hires

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 09, 2022 01:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
Compass' Bree Hughes, Amalfi Estates' Gabrielle Shutter, Rodeo Realty's Hamidreza Lak, Coldwell's Kara Karns-Domic and Douglas Elliman’s Fredrik Eklund (Compass, Amalfi Estates, Rodeo Realty, Coldwell Banker Realty, Eklund|Gomes Team, Getty Images)
Douglas Elliman’s Eklund|Gomes Team recently expanded operations to Las Vegas. Fredrik Eklund, cofounder of the brokerage, recently passed an exam for a Nevada real estate license to be more active in Vegas deals, according to an Eklund|Gomes statement.

Eklund forecast high-end hotel branded condominiums will be an important luxe housing trend in the gambling mecca. Ariana Gaffoglio and Seth Nelson are the Eklund|Gomes executives leading the team. Douglas Elliman formally announced its new Las Vegas office in May.

➤ Coldwell Banker Realty has named Kara Karns-Domic as its regional vice president for its greater Los Angeles inland region which includes Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley area. Karns-Domic previously worked for eXp realty and for Keller Williams Realty.

➤ Bree Hughes recently joined Compass. She and her three-person team will work as agents serving the San Clemente and Dana Point areas of Orange County. Hughes previously worked with Douglas Elliman.

➤ Gabrielle Loren Shutter recently joined Amalfi Estates as an agent. Headquartered in Pacific Palisades, Amalfi is helmed by Anthony Marguleas who was ranked on The Real Deal’s list of top Los Angeles brokers of the past year.

➤ Tech-enabled brokerage Atllas has hired more than six agents recently. New brokers include Tanya Friedman and Ranit Efron; both previously worked for Nourmand & Associates. Nancy Gage joined Atllas from Rodeo Realty. Atllas also hired new agents Frank Montagano, Jet Mendes and Gilda Levy.

➤ Hamidreza Lak recently joined Rodeo Realty. Lak will work as an agent from Rodeo’s Calabasas office.

➤ Bill Cooper has joined Ernie Carswell and Associates at Douglas Elliman. Carswell was ranked on The Real Deal’s list of top Los Angeles brokers of the past year. Cooper will work as an agent and is one of the founders of L.A.’s Downtown Real Estate Association. Ashley Gutierrez also recently joined Douglas Elliman where she will work as an agent in Orange County, and focus on Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Dana Point.

