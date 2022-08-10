Open Menu

Offices built with cross-laminated timber coming to Chinatown

Five stories of wood and glass enclose “fern canyon” on North Spring Street

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 10, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Redcar Properties' Jim Jacobsen and 843 North Spring Street (LinkedIn, Lever Architecture)
Redcar Properties’ Jim Jacobsen and 843 North Spring Street (LinkedIn, Lever Architecture)

Construction is underway on a five-story office complex in Chinatown, among the first in Los Angeles built of cross-laminated timber.

Redcar Properties, based in Santa Monica, is now building the 129,000-square-foot complex at 843 North Spring Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The mixed-use office building, designed by Portland-based Lever Architecture, is one of the first ground-up projects in L.A. to lean heavily on cross-laminated wood as a building material.

Roughly 82,000 square feet of three-ply and five-ply panels form the building’s ceilings and floors, integrated into a skeleton of exposed steel columns. The entire project is wrapped in tinted glass.

It leaves space for the timber panels to soar above balconies overlooking College Street, and blends floor plans into a landscaped atrium and a rooftop patio surrounded by solar panels.

“The central vertical garden is envisioned as a ‘fern canyon’ with cascading green walls and reclaimed timber slabs set within a pebble floor,” said Sarah Weidner Astheimer, principal at James Corner Field Operations, a New York design firm involved in the project.

When completed, the project will include 122,000 square feet of offices above 7,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants. An underground parking garage will hold 141 cars.

Redcar Properties, which aims to add value to underperforming commercial properties in Los Angeles, has long been active in Chinatown.

It launched in 2014 when it rehabilitated a neighboring building located at 759 North Spring Street, according to Urbanize. In 2017, it planned a 203-unit mixed-use complex at 643 North Spring Street.

It also filed plans to develop a 140,000-square-foot office campus at 1635 North Main Street, in Chinatown, near L.A. State Historic Park.

Last month, Redcar bought the nearly 80,000-square-foot Dynasty Shopping Center at 800-812 North Broadway and 821 North Spring Street at a court-ordered sale for $29.5 million.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ChinatownCommercial Real Estatecross-laminated timber.Los Angleesmixed use developmentoffice buildingRedcar Properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joel Schreiber and 801 South Broadway (Google Maps)
    Former WeWork investor enters Chapter 11 for DTLA “metaverse hub”
    Former WeWork investor enters Chapter 11 for DTLA “metaverse hub”
    Faring's Jason Illoulian with 21207 South Avalon Boulevard (LinkedIn, AO)
    Faring moves ahead on 1,200-unit project in Carson
    Faring moves ahead on 1,200-unit project in Carson
    Initiative to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
    Voters to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
    Voters to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
    Long Beach (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Downtown Long Beach office vacancy highest in 20 years
    Downtown Long Beach office vacancy highest in 20 years
    Jamison Properties' Jaime Lee with the Pierce National Life Building (LinkedIn, Google maps)
    Koreatown office building poised for residential conversion
    Koreatown office building poised for residential conversion
    The Home Depot's Ted Decker with 16830 Devonshire St
    Home Depot plans to build 136K sf store in Granada Hills
    Home Depot plans to build 136K sf store in Granada Hills
    SteelWave's Barry DiRaimondo with 1382 Bell Avenue (LinkedIn, JLL)
    SteelWave sells Tustin office building for $91M
    SteelWave sells Tustin office building for $91M
    REthink Development's Steve Edwards with 9763 Culver Blvd and 9814 Washington Blvd
    Kirk Douglas Theatre to share block with mixed-use apartments
    Kirk Douglas Theatre to share block with mixed-use apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.