An Orange County developer was approved to build a 45-unit townhome complex in Pico Rivera.

Warmington Residential, based in Costa Mesa, got a green light from the City Council to build the three-story complex at 4820 Durfee Avenue, the Whittier Daily News reported.

The 76,155-square-foot project, to be built on a 2.5-acre vacant lot that once served as an industrial site, will include 45 units in 15 buildings.

The townhomes will come in one- or two-bedroom models, ranging from 1,525 to 1,776 square feet, with garages and secured private entries.

The complex will include 90 parking spaces for residents, and seven for guests.

It would be built next to a newly opened roadway underpass and railroad bridge on Durfee Avenue.

“This is a great project in regard to rehabilitating that section of Pico Rivera that has been blighted for quite some time,” Councilman Andrew Lara, of the city southeast of Los Angeles, said. “It goes hand in hand with the underpass.”

Local businesses expressed concern about parking. Michael Garcia, director of community and economic development, said the homeowners association for the development will have rules requiring that garages be used for parking, not storage.

Warmington Residential, part of the Warmington group of companies, has offices in Orange County, the San Francisco East Bay and Sacramento, with home sales in California and Nevada. It traces its roots to 1926 when the very first Warmington company built custom residences for Hollywood movie stars, according to its website.

