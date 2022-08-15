Open Menu

Langdon Park Capital buys West Covina apartments for $49M

Deal marks firm’s fourth purchase since founding last year

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 15, 2022 10:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Langdon Park Capital’s Malcolm Johnson with 1829 East Workman Avenue
Langdon Park Capital’s Malcolm Johnson with 1829 East Workman Avenue (Apartments, Getty, Langdon Park Capital)

Langdon Park Capital has bought an apartment complex in West Covina, marking its fourth investment since it was founded last year.

The L.A.-based investment firm bought the 138-unit complex at 1829 East Workman Avenue for $48.6 million, or roughly $352,000 per unit, the firm announced on Thursday.

Property records show New York-based Abacus Capital Group previously owned the building, buying it for $33.9 million in 2018, meaning its market value has risen by 43 percent since then.

Langdon Park is planning to spend an additional $3 million to renovate the units, most of which, the firm said, have not been renovated in the last 10 years.

The company is touting the deal as workforce housing and plans to rent out the units to those who make below the area median income. In 2020, the household area median income in West Covina was around $85,600, according to U.S. Census data. Langdon Park did not detail any specific measures to lower or subsidize rents at the property.

Malcolm Johnson, the firm’s founder, previously told TRD his firm is focused on buying value-add properties in predominantly minority neighborhoods.

Last month, Langdon Park Capital, which counts Kennedy Wilson as a founding and equity partner, bought its first two complexes in L.A. — a 177-unit complex in Hollywood and a 23-unit building in Baldwin Village for a total of $36.9 million. For its third purchase, the company bought a 304-unit complex in Washington, D.C., for $63.2 million.

Langdon Park is sourcing capital from a number of institutional firms, family offices and pension funds to make the purchases.

West Covina, located about 20 miles from Downtown L.A., has become a popular spot for multifamily investment. In May, Clarion Partners bought a 209-unit complex in West Covina for $92 million, or about $440,100 per unit. Earlier this year, Fairmont Management Company bought a 200-unit complex in the city for $80 million — almost double what it last traded for in 2016.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    investment salesLA Multifamilywest covina

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with 425 East Colorado Street (Brookfield's Real Estate Group, LoopNet)
    Brookfield sells Glendale office building to owner-occupier
    Brookfield sells Glendale office building to owner-occupier
    Laguna Point Properties’ founding principal Barry Shy and 111 W 7th Street (Getty Images, Google maps)
    Barry Shy didn’t disclose defects in $400M deal: suit
    Barry Shy didn’t disclose defects in $400M deal: suit
    Duke Realty's James Connor (Duke Realty, Getty, Google Maps)
    Duke Realty shells out nearly $100M for empty land in the Inland Empire
    Duke Realty shells out nearly $100M for empty land in the Inland Empire
    Harbor Group International's Jordan Stone and 230 West 3rd Street, 101 Alamitos Avenue and 434 East 4th Street (Harbor Group International, Realtor, Loopnet, Getty)
    Harbor Group buys multifamily portfolio in Long Beach for $180M
    Harbor Group buys multifamily portfolio in Long Beach for $180M
    Rexford's Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with 6000 and 6027 Bandini Boulevard (Rexford Industrial Realty, Google Maps)
    Mexican banking heir sells Commerce industrials to Rexford for $92M
    Mexican banking heir sells Commerce industrials to Rexford for $92M
    Dae Yong Lee and a rendering of the new apartment complex in Westlake (LA City Planning, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Development firm linked to bribery convict plans Westlake apartment project
    Development firm linked to bribery convict plans Westlake apartment project
    2200 West Wilson Street and 6154 Mission Boulevard in Riverside County with Sun Communities CEO Gary Shiffman (Sun Communities, Google Maps, Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Mobile home REIT buys two Riverside County parks for $40M
    Mobile home REIT buys two Riverside County parks for $40M
    Greenland Holdings’ Zhang Yuliang and the Thea at Metropolis tower (Getty, Thea at Metropolis)
    Greenland puts Metropolis apartment tower in DTLA up for sale
    Greenland puts Metropolis apartment tower in DTLA up for sale
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.