Open Menu

PS Business Parks buy gives Blackstone portfolio in Signal Hill

Two dozen properties worth $175M included in corporate acquisition

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 25, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone Group's Stephen A. Schwarzman (Getty, Mike Greene/CC BY-SA 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
Blackstone Group’s Stephen A. Schwarzman (Getty, Mike Greene/CC BY-SA 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons)

The Blackstone acquisition of PS Business Parks for $7.6 billion has revealed another two dozen acquisitions in Signal Hill.

Blackstone Real Estate, based in New York, picked up a portfolio of 24 commercial properties within the small city surrounded by Long Beach in conjunction with the PSB takeover, the Long Beach Business Journal reported.

It acquired Glendale-based PS Business Parks last month. The all-cash deal yielded 96 properties from the real estate investment trust, including 57 in California.

The acquisitions are slowly coming to light, including two business hotels in Sunnyvale for $99 million and 1.1 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in Orange County.

The PS Business Parks deal brings to Blackstone about 2.2 million square feet of space in the Los Angeles market, including a 540,000-square-foot industrial park in Santa Fe Springs, a 400,000-square-foot industrial park in Cerritos and a 146,000-square-foot business park in Culver City.

Now it appears the PS Business Parks deal allowed Blackstone to snag two dozen properties containing a total 414,000 square feet in Signal Hill for $175 million, according to the Business Journal.

The newspaper didn’t give more details about the purchase.

Brian Russell, vice president of Kinnery’s Brokerage House in Long Beach, said the purchase will likely be a mixed bag for current and prospective tenants of the properties. On the plus side, the sale will likely be followed by capital improvements by Blackstone.

The continued consolidation of properties under Blackstone, however, could result in higher lease rates as tenants have fewer landlords to choose from, Russell said.

“They are on the march with a seemingly endless acquisition budget,” Russell told the Business Journal. “Lease rates will stay strong and may indeed continue to rise. But will we have stable ownership in return? Yes, we will.”

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    acquisitionBlackstoneLos Angelessignal hill

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cityview's Sean Burton and Adam Perry with rendering of 6136 West Manchester Avenue (Cityview, AC Martin)
    Cityview eyes 441-unit complex in Westchester
    Cityview eyes 441-unit complex in Westchester
    (Getty)
    LA metro to deliver fewest apartments in 5 years: report
    LA metro to deliver fewest apartments in 5 years: report
    From left: Blackstone’s Kathleen McCarthy, Silver State Real Estate's Harshad Dharod, and Blackstone's Kenneth Caplan with 3610 Banbury Drive (Blackstone, Silver Star, The Foto Finisher)
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    Rochelle Atlas Maize, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel Vincent Vallejo, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel)
    Agents shift home price strategy as bidding wars deflate
    Agents shift home price strategy as bidding wars deflate
    3D Investments's Joseph Daneshgar rendering at 6527-6535 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles (Abramson Architects, Orly Halevy)
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    Hackman Capital Partners' Michael Hackman and developer Rick Caruso with CBS Television City (Hackman Capital Partners, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    Avanath's Daryl Carter with Baldwin Village Apartments (LinkedIn)
    Avanath and public agency pay $220M for Baldwin Village apartments
    Avanath and public agency pay $220M for Baldwin Village apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.