Bridge Industrial is looking to expand its push into Southern California with a new facility in North Hollywood.

The Chicago-based firm, among the country’s largest industrial players, filed plans to build a warehouse and distribution building at 6950 and 7000 North Tujunga Avenue, a relatively underdeveloped part of the San Fernando Valley a couple blocks west of the Hollywood Burbank Airport. Bridge filed its project application in June, although the application was only registered with the planning department last week.

The warehouse, which would span nearly 107,000 square feet, would operate 24/7, according to the application. In order to build, Bridge would first have to demolish one existing structure, a garage used by a car import/export and salvage business.

Vrezh Isayan, owner of that business, transferred ownership of the roughly 4-acre property to an LLC tied to the project in May, according to records. Isayan purchased the land in 2012 for $5.9 million. A Bridge Industrial development executive is listed as the project applicant.

The plans represent another tentacle into the hot SoCal industrial market for Bridge. Early this year the developer bought 8 acres in the industrial city of Vernon, south of Downtown L.A., for $30 million. It also owns nearly a dozen other sites around SoCal, including in the Inland Empire, which has recently ranked among the country’s hottest markets for new industrial development.

Also, the company has been active recently in South Florida, where its projects include the development of a 175-acre logistics campus.