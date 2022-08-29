Open Menu

FivePoint loses $11M in second quarter

Irvine-based developer cut expenses 34%, while home sales decline

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 29, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Five Point Holdings ceo Dan Hedigan and FivePoint HQ at 2000 FivePoint, 4th Floor in Irvine (Five Point Holdings, Getty)
Five Point Holdings ceo Dan Hedigan and FivePoint HQ at 2000 FivePoint, 4th Floor in Irvine (Five Point Holdings, Getty)

Five Point Holdings, which laid off a fifth of its workforce five months ago, lost $11 million in the second quarter without closing any land sales in Irvine.

The Irvine-based developer of the 10,500-home Great Park Neighborhoods in Orange County and FivePoint Valencia in Santa Clarita, cut expenses by 34 percent compared to the same period last year, the Orange County Business Journal reported.

The company known as FivePoint acknowledged challenges in the housing market caused by inflation and rising interest rates, but said it will move ahead with land sales expected to close later this year.

Builders sold 37 homes at Great Park Neighborhoods during the second quarter, down from 94 homes in the first quarter.

Dan Hedigan, CEO of FivePoint, attributed the slip to a limited inventory of homes for sale at its two for-sale communities. They include Rise, which has 22 homes remaining to be sold, and the just-sold Solis Park subdivision, both in Irvine, according to the Business Journal.

The slump comes five months after Hedigan, appointed CEO in early April, laid off 31 workers while saying he aimed “to do more with less.”

In the C-suite shakeup last spring, Hedigan replaced FivePoint founder Emile Haddad, who had stepped aside as chief executive and executive chairman last fall and took the title of chairman emeritus. The company also lost its president and chief operating officer, as well as its chief financial officer.

FivePoint, a spinoff of Lennar Corp., is building Great Park Neighborhoods, envisioned two decades ago as the “Central Park of the West Coast.” The project is redeveloping the former 4,700-acre El Toro air base into a public park with plans for a master community to include more than 10,000 homes.

The company is also moving forward on developing FivePoint Valencia in the Santa Clarita Valley. Formerly called Newhall Ranch, the 12,000-acre project calls for 21,000 new homes in north Los Angeles County.

During his second earnings call as CEO, Hedigan discussed how the company aims to “continue our work on development plans for the 23 million square feet of planned commercial opportunities in our three communities, with an active focus on Great Park and Valencia.”

FivePoint is working with brokerage CBRE Group to determine how to sell “large contiguous blocks of land” for commercial developers for a variety of uses, he said.

Last month, the company unveiled the first phase of its partnership with City of Hope, which paid FivePoint $108 million last year for the office building and land for its new Irvine campus. The Duarte-based cancer center broke ground last week on a $1 billion hospital in Orange County.

Heddigan said Great Park Neighborhoods counts some 200 acres of land available for commercial development, “and industrial properties today in parts of Southern California are going between $5 million and $7 million an acre.”

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFive Point HoldingsFivePointGreat Park Neighborhoodsirvineorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    André Balazs with Chateau Marmont (Getty, Google Maps)
    Chateau Marmont scrubs members-only plan, accepts union
    Chateau Marmont scrubs members-only plan, accepts union
    Anaheim councilman Jose Moreno (City of Anaheim)
    Business corridor named Little Arabia in Anaheim
    Business corridor named Little Arabia in Anaheim
    A photo illustration of 9255 West Sunset Boulevard (LoopNet, Getty Images)
    Sotheby’s International Realty closes two L.A. market offices
    Sotheby’s International Realty closes two L.A. market offices
    Arte Moreno and Angels Stadium at 2000 East Gene Autry Way in Anaheim (Getty Images)
    Potential sale of Angels Baseball triggers stadium speculation
    Potential sale of Angels Baseball triggers stadium speculation
    AEG's Dan Beckerman and Crypto.com arena at 1111 S. Figueroa Street5 (AEG)
    “Nine-figure” upgrade coming to DTLA’s Crypto.com Arena
    “Nine-figure” upgrade coming to DTLA’s Crypto.com Arena
    Jeff Bezos, Amazon
    Amazon.com cuts two planned distribution centers in SoCal
    Amazon.com cuts two planned distribution centers in SoCal
    From left: Pacific Oak co-founders Keith Hall and Peter McMillan (Pacific Oak, Getty Images)
    Pacific Oak raises $95M on Israeli bond market
    Pacific Oak raises $95M on Israeli bond market
    Hyatt's Mark Hoplamazian with 17900 Jamboree Road (Hyatt Hotels, Trip.com)
    Irvine Company sells Hotel Irvine for $135M
    Irvine Company sells Hotel Irvine for $135M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.