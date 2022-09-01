The Smith Group, ranked as Coldwell Banker Realty’s highest-producing team in North America, recently announced Newport Coast real estate veterans Bill Forsythe and Coleen Brennan joined the agency.

Forsythe and Brennan most recently worked for Engel & Völkers realty’s office in Newport Beach. With more than 30 years of experience in the Newport Coast market, Forsythe and Brennan have sold more than half a billion dollars’ worth of real estate. The duo’s notable deals include the 2003 closing of the first resale of a home at the exclusive Pelican Hill neighborhood.

Forsythe also runs a side business in yacht sales. He said there is a significant cross-over business. “Our clients are looking for a house for their yacht,” Forsythe said. “Or a yacht for their house.”

Forsythe and Brennan are the first 2022 hires for The Smith Group, which runs a team of 20 agents. Tim Smith, chief of the self-named The Smith Group, served as seller’s agent for the priciest listings in Orange County including 309 Via Lido Soud on Newport Harbor’s Lido Isle, which was listed for $47.5 million in May.

➤Backbeat Homes, a brokerage headquartered in Pasadena, has expanded eastward to the desert. The agency, which opened for business in April, hired Levi Knapp on Aug. 29 to be its Coachella Valley agent. Knapp formerly worked for Keller Williams. Knapp will work out of Backbeat’s new Yucca Valley office which is helmed by April Kass. An official opening for the Yucca Valley office will take place this fall.

In other Backbeat news, Arroyo Real Estate, a four-person firm serving Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley, moved its affiliation from Compass to Backbeat in June. Tom Flanagan, founder of Arroyo, started his career working on commercial real estate at Marcus & Millichap. Arroyo will handle both commercial and residential clients. Backbeat is a boutique firm led by Steve Clark.

Howard Lorey was promoted to executive vice president and brokerage manager at Nourmand & Associates in Beverly Hills, it was announced Aug. 29. Also, Kimberly Turner joined Nourmand & Associates as brokerage manager in Nourmand’s Hollywood office on Aug. 29.

Madelyn Ponsetto joined Santa Monica-headquartered Zane Widdes Group at Keller Williams as an agent on July 26.

Rodeo Realty announced on its social media that a group of new agents has joined the agency. Martin Belmana will work in Rodeo Realty’s Encino office. Andrew Gomez will work out of Rodeo Realty’s Brentwood office. Paul Glassgall will work out of Rodeo Realty’s Pacific Palisades office. Daniella Ulmer and Odalys Dominguez will work out of Rodeo Realty’s Studio City office.

Michael Vanoni joined Pinnacle Estate Properties, according to the firm’s social media. Vanoni will work out of the agency’s Calabasas office.