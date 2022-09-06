Baroque-style chateau in Westlake Village goes to auction

Westlake Village’s Chateau Plaisance, reminiscent of an 18th-century French mansion, will go on the auction block Sept. 9 with a listing price of nearly $20 million.

There is no reserve price for the online auction. Handling the digital gavel will be Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, which managed this year’s dramatic auctions for Bel Air megamansions The One and 777 Sarbonne, both of which sold for much less than their initial listing price. For example, 777 Sarbonne’s list price was $87 million; it was auctioned for $48 million in May.

The seller for Chateau Plaisance, located at 900 West Stafford Road, on the border between Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks, is an LLC linked to the family of the mansion’s developer Edward Hogan, founder of Pleasant Travel Service.

Famous for pioneering the business of affordable tour packages to Hawaii, Pleasant Travel Service made more than $400 million annually, according to a Los Angeles Times story published in 2000. Hogan passed away in December at age 94.

Planted on more than 2 acres, Chateau Plaisance overlooks the Sherwood Country Club. The grounds include formal gardens, as well as an infinity pool and a waterfall. The mansion’s interiors feature ballrooms and 22-foot high ceilings featuring baroque-style murals.

The property has been on and off the market for a year. The start price for the 14,000-square-foot mansion calculates to $1,417 per square foot.

Chateau Plaisance was put on the market for $28 million in May 2021, then it was delisted in December. It was relisted April for $19.9 million. Cathie Messina and Joan Young of Sotheby’s International Realty currently hold the listing.

The real estate agents will get a 2.25 percent co-brokers’ commission when the mansion is auctioned off, according to Sotheby’s website. Sotheby’s Concierge Auction will get a 12 percent buyer’s commission.