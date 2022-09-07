Open Menu

Developers unveil plans for former City Place Long Beach

New Mosaic center would include 900 apartments and 30K sf of retail

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 07, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Waterford Property's John Drachman, Monument Square Investment's Benjamin Poirier, Turnbridge Equities' Andrew Joblon, Monument Square Investment's Zachary Leichtman-Levine, and Waterford Property's Sean Rawson with Third and Sixth streets
Waterford Property’s John Drachman, Monument Square Investment’s Benjamin Poirier, Turnbridge Equities’ Andrew Joblon, Monument Square Investment’s Zachary Leichtman-Levine, and Waterford Property’s Sean Rawson with Third and Sixth streets (Waterford Property, Turnbridge Equities, Monument Square)

The former City Place Long Beach shopping center in Downtown Long Beach may become a 14-acre retail and housing village.

New York-based Turnbridge Equities, Newport Beach-based Waterford Property Company and Monument Square Investment Group, based in Beverly Hills, have unveiled plans for 900 new apartments and 30,000 square feet of shops and restaurants at the open-air mall, the Long Beach Business Journal reported.

The trio of real estate investors acquired the beleaguered shopping center in March of last year through the sale of a $63 million loan.

After several false starts, they settled on the name Mosaic for the shopping center between Third and Sixth streets, and between Pine Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard.

The rebrand comes as property owners move to demolish part of the shopping center for a mixed-use development.

Initial plans call for redeveloping two parcels that include a former Walmart and a commercial building that now houses a GameStop, Fashion Island and a T-Mobile store.

The first parcel on the southwest corner of Long Beach Boulevard and East Sixth Street would contain a 269-unit residential development and pedestrian paseo at its north end. The southern portion would feature another 359 units and 19,000 square feet of commercial space.

The second parcel at the southwestern corner of Long Beach Boulevard and East Fifth Street would contain a mixed use apartment building with 272 units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

The developers aim to make Mosaic more pedestrian-friendly by closing The Promenade to vehicle traffic between Fourth and Fifth streets and extending the pedestrian-only zone north to Sixth Street.

A paseo would run between the former Walmart property and the parking garage to the west.

Shooshani Developers acquired City Place Long Beach, built in 2005, from its developer, then defaulted on a $63 million loan last year. The new ownership group bought that debt through a bidding process.

Since then, it has worked to secure the property, replace 600 light bulbs and upgrade the roofing, landscaping and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system within the retail complex.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    City Place Long BeachCommercial Real EstateLong Beachmixed use developmentMonument Square Investment GroupMosaicretail housing villageTurnbridge EquitiesWaterford Property Company

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Virgin Galactic's Michael Colglazier with 16555 Spaceship Landing Way (Glassdoor, Getty)
    Virgin Galactic expands Mojave base with amended lease
    Virgin Galactic expands Mojave base with amended lease
    Long Beach Planning Commission chair Dr. Joni Ricks-Oddie and 712 Baker Street (City of Long Beach, Google Maps, Getty)
    Commission votes to turn Long Beach oilfield site into 226 homes
    Commission votes to turn Long Beach oilfield site into 226 homes
    Point Break Tower at Ocean Plaza here, credit (Jorandy Chavez via RE/MEDIA US, Getty)
    Ocean Plaza in Huntington Beach gets surf-friendly name
    Ocean Plaza in Huntington Beach gets surf-friendly name
    Hudson Pacific Properties Victor Coleman and Art of Quixote studios (Hudson Pacific Properties)
    Hudson Pacific Acquires Quixote Studios for $360M
    Hudson Pacific Acquires Quixote Studios for $360M
    Banksy’s “Girl on a Swing” mural and historic building at 908-910 S. Broadway, Los Angeles with building owners Tarina Tarantino and Alfonso Campos (Getty)
    LA building with Banksy mural could fetch $30M at auction
    LA building with Banksy mural could fetch $30M at auction
    DiNapoli Capital Partners' F. Matthew DiNapoli, Park Hotels and Resorts' Thomas Baltimore and Hilton Garden Inn El Segundo (DiNapoli Capital Partners, Park Hotels and Resorts, Hilton)
    Park Hotels in deal to sell Hilton Garden Inn near LAX
    Park Hotels in deal to sell Hilton Garden Inn near LAX
    CBRE Investment Management's Chuck Leitner and 27800 Medical Center Road (CBREIM, Healthcare Trust of America)
    CBRE buys medical offices in Mission Viejo for $135M
    CBRE buys medical offices in Mission Viejo for $135M
    The Wing's Fatima Koning and the Wing West Hollywood, 8550 Santa Monica Blvd (The Org, The Wing, Getty)
    Co-working operator The Wing goes out of business
    Co-working operator The Wing goes out of business
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.