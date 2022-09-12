Open Menu

Lazer Properties plans 50 unit apartments in Silver Lake

Proposed Hyperion Residence would replace four-unit building on site

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 12, 2022 10:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
825 to 837 Hyperion, Lazer Properties
825 to 837 Hyperion (Planning Department, Getty)

Century City-based Lazer Properties wants to build a 50-unit apartment project in Silver Lake with the name Hyperion Residence.

The six-story building would be constructed over three separate lots on Hyperion Avenue.
Lazer submitted an application on Sept. 8 to the City of Los Angeles’ Planning Department.

Lazer plans to work with Kevin Tsai Architecture to construct the apartment building on parcels located at 825 to 837 Hyperion. The structure currently standing on the land, a four-unit apartment building, will be demolished if plans are approved. Pacific Crest Consultants is advising the project. Urbanize LA broke the story on this application on Sept. 9.

Lazer Property’s plans call for construction of about 67,900 square feet of new construction. Hyperion Residence would include 18 studio and one-bedroom units. There also would be 27 two-bedroom apartments and five three-bedroom units. Separate apartments would be outfitted with covered balconies. Some of the apartments would be set aside for affordable housing. The units would be built on top of a 55-stall garage.

Building amenities would include a separate recreation room and gym, as well as a lobby.

Lazer Properties has built other developments in the Silver Lake market. An upcoming development is the Terra Silver Lake group of 14 homes located on the 760 to 788 block of Hyperion Avenue. The development’s floor plans range from 2,175-square-feet homes to 2,247 square-feet homes.

According to its company website, Lazer Properties concentrates on urban in-fill development in both commercial and residential markets. It also manages buildings such as Sweetzer Towers in West Hollywood.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentMultifamilySilver Lake

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Radha MFH Cal's Nirup Venkatachalam with rendering of 11900 block of Wilshire Boulevard (LinkedIn, LA Planning Department)
    Plans filed for 81-unit apartment building in Brentwood
    Plans filed for 81-unit apartment building in Brentwood
    Long Beach Planning Commission chair Dr. Joni Ricks-Oddie and 712 Baker Street (City of Long Beach, Google Maps, Getty)
    Commission votes to turn Long Beach oilfield site into 226 homes
    Commission votes to turn Long Beach oilfield site into 226 homes
    4600 Carter Drive (Zillow, Getty)
    Radio Korea owner seeks to sell massive El Sereno property
    Radio Korea owner seeks to sell massive El Sereno property
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam, Duke Realtys Jim Connor, Home Depot's Edward Decker; 13131 Los Angeles Street in Irwindale (Prologis, Duke Realty, Home Depot, Getty)
    Have 1M sf to fill? Home Depot can help
    Have 1M sf to fill? Home Depot can help
    A photo illustration of 14519 West Sylvan Street in Van Nuys (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Jonathan Azal plans more apartments in Van Nuys
    Jonathan Azal plans more apartments in Van Nuys
    SoLa Impact founder and CEO Martin Muoto and 248 West Imperial Highway (SoLa Impact, Google Maps)
    SoLa Impact plans second complex in Harbor Gateway
    SoLa Impact plans second complex in Harbor Gateway
    Bardas' David Simon with rendering of project at 717 Seward Street (Bardas Investment Group)
    Hollywood office projects qualify for $76M loan
    Hollywood office projects qualify for $76M loan
    3D Investments's Joseph Daneshgar rendering at 6527-6535 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles (Abramson Architects, Orly Halevy)
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.