Century City-based Lazer Properties wants to build a 50-unit apartment project in Silver Lake with the name Hyperion Residence.

The six-story building would be constructed over three separate lots on Hyperion Avenue.

Lazer submitted an application on Sept. 8 to the City of Los Angeles’ Planning Department.

Lazer plans to work with Kevin Tsai Architecture to construct the apartment building on parcels located at 825 to 837 Hyperion. The structure currently standing on the land, a four-unit apartment building, will be demolished if plans are approved. Pacific Crest Consultants is advising the project. Urbanize LA broke the story on this application on Sept. 9.

Lazer Property’s plans call for construction of about 67,900 square feet of new construction. Hyperion Residence would include 18 studio and one-bedroom units. There also would be 27 two-bedroom apartments and five three-bedroom units. Separate apartments would be outfitted with covered balconies. Some of the apartments would be set aside for affordable housing. The units would be built on top of a 55-stall garage.

Building amenities would include a separate recreation room and gym, as well as a lobby.

Lazer Properties has built other developments in the Silver Lake market. An upcoming development is the Terra Silver Lake group of 14 homes located on the 760 to 788 block of Hyperion Avenue. The development’s floor plans range from 2,175-square-feet homes to 2,247 square-feet homes.

According to its company website, Lazer Properties concentrates on urban in-fill development in both commercial and residential markets. It also manages buildings such as Sweetzer Towers in West Hollywood.