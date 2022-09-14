Nine Thousand One joins Westside’s upscale apartment market

Price-conscious renters who want to live at GPI Companies’ new West Hollywood development may have to expand their consciousness, as the Nine Thousand One project joins the ranks of luxury apartment addresses on L.A.’s Westside.

GPI revealed pricing and details for the 46-unit apartment building located at 9001 Santa Monica Boulevard, between Robertson Boulevard and Doheny Drive. Lease prices will range from $8,000 per month for a 1,100-square-foot one-bedroom apartment to more than $20,000 per month for a 2,200-square-foot unit, said Alexander Akhtarzad, GPI’s director. Josh Flagg, a broker affiliated with Douglas Elliman and a cast member of Bravo’s reality TV series “Million Dollar Listing,” will serve as the leasing agent for Nine Thousand One.

Units start leasing on Friday for mid-October move-ins.

The building won’t offer the most expensive rental in its neighborhood. That distinction most likely goes to The Harland, located at 702 Doheny Drive. Rents range from $12,500 to $26,000 per month, said Lindsey Noto, a Harland leasing specialist.

Another pricey Westside apartment building is the Ten Thousand building in Century City, where rents range from $11,600 to more than $26,000, according to the Apartments.com listing site.

Apartments at Nine Thousand One will offer floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as large private terraces with commanding views of the Hollywood Hills and Los Angeles. The building offers amenities such as a fitness center, a pet spa and pet park. There will be round-the-clock concierge services which include pick-up and delivery for dry cleaning, on-demand car washing, reservation services for dining and events. Fragrance brand Le Labo will supply soaps, shampoos and cleansers for the building.

A pilates studio Solidcore is scheduled to open in the fall at the building. A location of the popular Japanese restaurant chain Uchi is scheduled to open in a 6,000-square-foot space at the building in 2023.

Nine Thousand One will start leasing a few months after a handful of ultra luxe condominium buildings opened their doors in West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. GPI also is developing a luxe condo building in Beverly Hills, Rosewood Residences, which are scheduled to open in 2024. According to media reports, GPI plans to ask $4,000 per square foot at Rosewood.

Akhtarzad said that his company always intended Nine Thousand One to be an apartment building. The company’s marketing studies found that West Hollywood locals prefer the flexibility of apartment living, while Beverly Hills folk prefer condos. The majority of people expected to rent at the building will be affluent tenants in entertainment and tech who live in West Hollywood.

For a developer, there are benefits to building both condos and apartment buildings, Akhtarzad said. “With apartment projects, we have the flexibility of increasing rents and decreasing rents. We can go with the shifts more easily with the market versus the condo market,” he explained.