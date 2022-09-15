BLT Enterprises has spent $150 million during the last two months to buy seven commercial properties from L.A. to San Diego.

The Santa Monica-based firm bought five properties in L.A. County, one in Orange County and another in San Diego, according to a Wednesday announcement.

All seven properties were acquired from different sellers and vary from office to industrial buildings, according to the firm.

In L.A., the company spent $27.4 million on a roughly 48,000-square-foot office building at 621 Hawaii Street in El Segundo that is fully leased to Nexon America — a video game developer based in South Korea, according to public property records.

BLT also bought two roughly 10,000-square-foot warehouses — one at 7748 Industry Avenue in Pico Rivera and another at 2910 Thornton Avenue in Burbank — plus a 6,900-square-foot office building at 6369 Arizona Circle in Los Angeles.

Further south, BLT bought a 175,000-square-foot distribution center at 1 Viper Way in the San Diego County city of Vista — a property leased to Definitive Technology. In Orange County, the firm purchased a vacant 12,600-square-foot warehouse at 3539 Howard Way in Costa Mesa.

BLT Enterprises, founded by the late Bernard Huberman, currently owns more than 5 million square feet of commercial space in California. And it’s still trying to capitalize on some of its older purchases.

In December, the firm put a 9-acre industrial site near the city of Vernon up for sale, with an asking price of $80 million. Fort Worth-based railroad operator BNSF Railway currently leases the site, using it as a railyard.

Earlier this year, the firm upped its asking price to $115 million, according to a listing on LoopNet.