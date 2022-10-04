Open Menu

Apartments to replace Googie-style car wash in Inglewood

Allied Urban aims to build 222 units on Manchester Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 04, 2022 12:46 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Allied Urban's Randall Reel with a rendering of 939 W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood and the current 939 W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood (Allied Urban, TCA Architects, Google Maps)
Allied Urban’s Randall Reel with a rendering of 939 W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood and the current 939 W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood (Allied Urban, TCA Architects, Google Maps)

A local developer aims to replace a Googie-style car wash in Inglewood with a mixed-use, 222-unit apartment complex.

Allied Urban, based in West Los Angeles, filed plans to build the eight-story apartment building at 939 West Manchester Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Plans call for bulldozing the Jet Car Wash, built in 1961, whose parabolic spires aim toward the stratosphere. Its “eight prominent standard bearers frame the seven letters of ‘C A R W A S H’ with an ironic majesty,” proclaims Inglewoodpublicart.org.

The proposed complex would be built a block south of Westchester/Veterans Station along the K (Crenshaw/LAX) light rail line expected to open this month.

The 200,000-square-foot project, designed by TCA Architects of Los Angeles, would include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, including 11 units set aside as affordable.

The triangle-shaped building, rounded at the corner, would be sheathed in white vertical panels broken up by vertical windows and gray inset balconies. It would include 3,500 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants and a three-level, mostly underground parking garage.

A staff report recommends that the Planning Commission fast-track the project and find it exempt from further review under the California Environmental Quality Act.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Allied UrbanGoogie car washInglewoodmixed use developmentresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    California Home Builders' Shawn Evenhaim and Q Apartments at 5901 Center Drive, Playa Vista (The Q Playa, California Home Builders, Getty)
    Developer applies Q brand to Playa Vista apartments
    Developer applies Q brand to Playa Vista apartments
    Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Area around USC in Exposition Park (Wikipedia, Hunter Kerhart Architectural Photography)
    New LA plan seeks to protect affordable housing near USC
    New LA plan seeks to protect affordable housing near USC
    From left: Gelt's Steve and Keith Wasserman with 4041-4121 Radford Ave (Realtor, Gelt, Getty)
    Gelt pays $76M for 149-unit complex in Studio City
    Gelt pays $76M for 149-unit complex in Studio City
    Century Plaza project at 2025 Avenue of the Stars and Woodbridge Capital Partners' Michael. Rosenfeld (CoStar)
    Stake in the Century Plaza Hotel heads to auction block
    Stake in the Century Plaza Hotel heads to auction block
    John Wayne and 2612 Mesa Drive in Newport Beach (Getty, Zillow)
    Former duck farm in Newport Beach asks $25M
    Former duck farm in Newport Beach asks $25M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    In Pasadena, houses of worship can build affordable housing
    In Pasadena, houses of worship can build affordable housing
    A rendering of 4827 South Crenshaw Boulevard (Hopson Rodstrom Design)
    32-unit apartment complex planned for Hyde Park
    32-unit apartment complex planned for Hyde Park
    (Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    August home sales rose 8% in SoCal, despite summer slowdown
    August home sales rose 8% in SoCal, despite summer slowdown
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.