Leo Goldschwartz, a star of Bravo network’s 2017 show “Real Estate Wars,” recently joined the Newport Beach office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Goldschwartz worked on luxe listings in Orange County for 12 years. His last brokerage affiliation was with Compass. Goldschwartz said that changing his affiliation was driven by the opportunity to work with Coldwell’s Global Luxury program, which includes prominent agents such as the Los Angeles-based Jade Mills.

Compass has been in the news for some agent defections since the residential brokerage started a campaign of major cost-cutting where it forecasted that it would shed $300 million in expenses this year.

Goldschwartz has worked with listings from Beverly Hills to Orange County, from Newport Beach to Dana Point.

One of his recent significant deals was 160 St. Ann’s Drive in Laguna Beach. The 6,800-square-foot residence was designed by Paul McClean, who is best known as the architect for Los Angeles megamansions such as The One. Goldschwartz co-represented the seller and the buyer for 160 St. Ann’s Drive, which closed in December for $16.2 million.

➤Douglas Elliman has hired three new agents for its Los Angeles and Orange offices last month. Sheri Bitetto joined Douglas Elliman’s Newport Beach office on Sept. 12. Bitetto will focus on Laguna Beach, Newport Beach as well as Newport Beach’ s Lido Isle. Victoria Odom joined Douglas Elliman’s Pasadena office on Sept. 19. Lori McShane also joined Douglas Elliman’s Pasadena office on Sept. 26. McShane will concentrate on Pasadena, South Pasadena, Glendale and San Marino.

➤The Beverly Estates has several new agents. On Sept. 28, Chase Rogers joined the firm. Rogers, who last worked for the Altman Brothers, has made $250 million in career sales, according to his biography. He’ll cover Hollywood Hills, Bel Air, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Kimberly Green, who joined Beverly Estates on Sept. 6, formerly worked at Keller Williams. She will sell houses in Beverly Hills. In August, Alina Khayrullina joined and will sell properties in Malibu and Los Angeles’ Bird Streets enclave. Lea Porter also started in August. Porter, who formerly worked for Coldwell Banker, will work in Brentwood, Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica. In July, Musiic Galloway and Scott Ammann joined. Galloway will sell residences in Leimert Park, View Park, Baldwin Hills, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Brentwood. Ammann will focus on Beverly Grove, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

➤Matthew Letcher joined Normand & Associates on Aug. 24. Leitcher will focus on residential sales in Northeast Los Angeles neighborhoods of Pasadena, Silver Lake, Los Feliz and La Cañada Flintridge.

➤Anastasia Lavrovskaya joined Aaron Kirman Group at Compass this summer. She’ll sell in the West LA neighborhoods of Culver City, Mar Vista, Venice and Santa Monica.

➤Rodeo Realty recently announced on its social media that Dioselina Lorenzo joined the agency and will work out of its Beverly Hills office. Bryan Wood also joined Rodeo Realty and will work in the Beverly Hills office.