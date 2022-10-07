Open Menu

Double lot in Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula asks $36M

The Wedge House, which overlooks prime surf spot, could break neighborhood record

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 07, 2022 11:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2168 E. Oceanfront at Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula and Seller Helle Skov McClain (LinkedIn, Coldwell Banker/Toby Ponnay, Getty)
2168 E. Oceanfront at Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula and Seller Helle Skov McClain (LinkedIn, Coldwell Banker/Toby Ponnay, Getty)

An upcoming listing for a house in Newport Beach’s exclusive Balboa Peninsula enclave could break neighborhood records.

The listing at 2168 East Oceanfront is scheduled to be unveiled by the end of the first week of October. The newly built, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house will be listed for about $36 million. The property has almost 3,800 square feet, so the price works out to $9,663 per square foot.

Agent Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

Smith said that 2168 East Oceanfront will break records for Balboa Peninsula’s beachside neighborhood. No house has sold for more than $20 million in the neighborhood, which overlooks Balboa Peninsula’s famous Wedge surf break. Earlier this year, a neighboring house, 1510 East Oceanfront, sold for $19 million. In 2019, another home, 1752 East Oceanfront, sold for about $19.4 million, Smith said.

The listing at 2168 East Oceanfront, nicknamed The Wedge House, has an asking price more representative of Malibu or Bel Air. The listing offers two adjacent lots, which are comprised of 2168 East Oceanfront and 2172 East Oceanfront. It has unobstructed views of the Wedge surf break, Newport Harbor and the coastline down to Dana Point, Smith said.

It also offers a trophy house that was never occupied.

“The challenge is that we don’t have enough inventory to satisfy demand for buyers looking for trophy homes,” Smith said. “Our biggest challenge is getting people to sell trophy properties.”

Demand for Orange County trophy homes has spread since the pandemic. Since 2021, 51 percent of prospective buyers come from outside California. Before 2021, it was about 12 percent. In 2021, about 19 homes priced over $20 million sold in Orange County, Smith said. In 2022, 16 homes with an ask over $20 million sold in Orange County; another five are in escrow, he said.

The original homes built on 2168 and 2172 East Oceanfront were torn down to make way for new construction after Helle Skov McClain, an influential London-based biotechnology and pharmaceutical executive, acquired the properties, according to a records search. Smith declined to state who currently owns 2168 East Oceanfront. He said that the current owner was unable to spend time at the properties due to family obligations.

While 2168 East Oceanfront has a newly built house designed by Graham Architecture, 2172 East Oceanfront comes with city and Coastal Commission approved plans to build a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse, as well as a pool, a spa and two-car garage.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Coldwell Bankerorange countypriciest-homesspec home

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Kimberly Green, Chase Rogers, Anastasia Lavrovskaya, and Leo Goldschwartz (LinkedIn, Getty, Aaron Kirman, Beverly Estates, Zillow)
    Movers: “Real Estate Wars” star joins Coldwell Banker
    Movers: “Real Estate Wars” star joins Coldwell Banker
    30801 South Coast Highway (Montage Hotels, Getty)
    Chinese insurer to sell Montage Laguna Beach for $700M
    Chinese insurer to sell Montage Laguna Beach for $700M
    Claremont mayor Jed Leano and CAR's Otto Catrina (CAR, Getty, City of Claremont)
    Realtor-affiliated group sues cities over housing plans
    Realtor-affiliated group sues cities over housing plans
    Commercial real estate, Orange County, Proposition 13
    Large landowners in OC could pay more property taxes, critics say
    Large landowners in OC could pay more property taxes, critics say
    From left: Altman Bro's Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Matt Altman (Douglas Elliman, Getty)
    Altman Brothers to open office in Corona Del Mar
    Altman Brothers to open office in Corona Del Mar
    Renderings of Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort at Harbor Boulevard and Twintree Lane in Garden Grove (City of Garden Grove, Getty)
    Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort planned for OC
    Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort planned for OC
    From left: Sharon Tay, Zane Widdes, Tracy Do, and Nanette Basin (Twitter, Getty)
    L.A. brokers forecast even keel for housing market, despite headwinds
    L.A. brokers forecast even keel for housing market, despite headwinds
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    SEC hits OC real estate fund with fraud charges
    SEC hits OC real estate fund with fraud charges
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.