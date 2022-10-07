Open Menu

Spec builder Scott Gillen has first buyer at Malibu site

The #Malibu spec developer Scott Gillen has found a first buyer for “the most exclusive residential development in the country”

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 07, 2022 08:30 AM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Spec developer Scott Gillen and “The Flat House" (Jeff Newton, Unvarnished)
Spec developer Scott Gillen and “The Flat House” (Jeff Newton, Unvarnished)

Five years ago, Malibu spec developer Scott Gillen bought a 24-acre piece of blufftop land in Malibu that boasts, in his words, “the most spectacular views that anybody has ever seen.” Gillen paid $50 million, a record for undeveloped property in the enclave, and planned to build five mid-century modern homes, he later told TRD.

Now, for the first time, one of those five has found a buyer.

The Flat House, a 10,500-square-foot, four-bedroom home that sits on 3.5 acres, went into contract last week. The property had been unlisted but last week was entered into the MLS with an asking price of $60 million.

Gillen and one of his brokers, The Agency’s Sandro Dazzan, confirmed that the property had gone into contract but declined to give a price range or reveal anything about the buyer, citing a nondisclosure agreement.

“I can’t tell you anything,” the agent said.

But Dazzan was happy to talk up the home itself — named The Flat House because of its flat roofs — which features luxe amenities such as terrazzo floors, custom kitchen cabinetry, a primary suite patio with its own firepit, an all teek library and “glass walls that graciously open to an epic deck with a 104-foot infinity pool,” in the words of the listing.

The property is located at 24188 Case Court, in eastern Malibu near Pepperdine University and the Malibu Country Mart. Assuming the deal closes, it will be the first sale in Gillen’s five-home project, which he calls “the most exclusive residential development in the country.”
Gillen has more inventory in The Case, as his five-home development is called. The Edge, a 10,500-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms, is currently on the market. And The Cantilever House will be on the market in a few months, Dazzan said.

The remaining two homes, The Butterfly House and The Glass Tunnel, which has a 6-acre lot, will come on the market next year, he added.

For much of the pandemic era Malibu has been something of a global epicenter for luxury residential sales, with deals that included the Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen’s $177 million purchase last October, which set a California record, and a $52 million trade, last June, for the former home of the late billionaire Eli Broad.

While the global economy — and the country’s residential market — has taken a big turn south this year, some of the beach city’s toniest property owners seem to be betting that the Malibu show will go on. In April the former Disney CEO Michael Eisner listed a 5-acre compound for $225 million; the next month, a seller relisted a relatively modest home on Malibu Road for $43 million — almost $10 million higher than when it was previously listed several months earlier. In addition, Kim Kardashian just bought Cindy Crawford’s old place, although the price dropped from nearly $100 million to $70 million at close.

“There is tremendous wealth and a lack of product” in Malibu, the broker Jay Luchs said this spring. “So naturally prices will go way up.”

The beach town’s limited supply makes Dazzan optimistic for The Case, a mini-community that will have its own 24-hour guard. There are currently only around 100 homes for sale in Malibu, the agent pointed out, about half the number before the pandemic.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    luxury real estateMalibuspec development

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    LA transfer tax could impact luxury home segment
    LA transfer tax could impact luxury home segment
    JAKKS Pacific's Stephen Berman with 27320 Pacific Coast Hwy (JAKKS Pacific, Redfin)
    Beachfront Malibu home priced at $15K psf
    Beachfront Malibu home priced at $15K psf
    From left: Kimberly Green, Chase Rogers, Anastasia Lavrovskaya, and Leo Goldschwartz (LinkedIn, Getty, Aaron Kirman, Beverly Estates, Zillow)
    Movers: “Real Estate Wars” star joins Coldwell Banker
    Movers: “Real Estate Wars” star joins Coldwell Banker
    From left: Warren Wachsberger, Mike Leipart, and James Harris with The Pendry Residences
    The Agency steps into sales at The Pendry Residences WeHo
    The Agency steps into sales at The Pendry Residences WeHo
    Allen B. Schwartz with 2383 Mandeville Canyon Road (Getty, Compass)
    Fashionista Allen Schwartz takes $16M for Brentwood house
    Fashionista Allen Schwartz takes $16M for Brentwood house
    5012 Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu (Redfin)
    Sprawling Malibu spec house sells for $38M
    Sprawling Malibu spec house sells for $38M
    From left: Kim Kardashian and Cindy Crawford with 33128 Pacific Coast Highway
    Kim Kardashian buys former Cindy Crawford home in Malibu for $70M
    Kim Kardashian buys former Cindy Crawford home in Malibu for $70M
    Whatnot's Logan Head and Grant Lafontaine with 410 Doheny Road (Whatnot Inc, Compass)
    Whatnot tech bros pay $15M for Beverly Hills manse
    Whatnot tech bros pay $15M for Beverly Hills manse
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.