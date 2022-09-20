Reality TV billionaire Kim Kardashian can now escape the hot San Fernando Valley for a beachside estate in Malibu. The price for cool: $70.4 million.

Kardashian bought Cindy Crawford’s former house at 33218 Pacific Coast Highway, Dirt.com reported.

The seller in the off-market deal was retired hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, who first listed the home in March for $99.5 million, then lowered it to $90 million.

Built in 1944 and remodeled in the 1990s and again in 2016, the 5,300-square-foot Mediterranean villa-style house was once the centerpiece of a 6-acre estate owned by biofuels pioneer Walter de Logi, who died in 2014.

The next year, his widow Lynda de Logi sold the property to next-door neighbors Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber for more than $50 million.

The couple split the property and sold the larger, 3.23-acre parcel and main house to Weiss in 2018 for $45 million.

Kardashian, its new owner, lives at her primary estate in Hidden Hills, where she owns two more homes, including one for sale for $5.3 million. She also owns a luxury condo in Calabasas and a vacant lot at the Madison Club in La Quinta.

Her new Encinal Bluffs house, invisible from Pacific Coast Highway, sits at the end of a long driveway on a bluff overlooking the beach. Her new neighbors include retired TV producer Marcy Carsey, Leo DiCaprio, Neil Diamond and Michael Eisner.

The four-bedroom, six-bath house has walls of glass with views of occasional surfers and sunsets over the vast Pacific Ocean.

The two-story house includes a gym, gourmet kitchen, media room, home theater, maid’s quarters and a three-car garage. It has a beachside pool and spa, cabana and fireplace, and full-size tennis court, according to the listing.

A wooden walkway leads down to a secluded beach.

Broker Christopher Cortazzo of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer, according to Redfin.

The $70.4-million sale marked the fourth highest price paid in Los Angeles this year, according to Dirt.

The most expensive was the infamous “The One” megamansion in Bel-Air, which sold at auction for $126 million, followed by a $120 million mansion in Holmby Hills bought by Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel, and a $75 million Beverly Hills mansion bought by music superstar Aubrey “Drake” Graham.

— Dana Bartholomew