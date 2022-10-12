Open Menu

GLP Capital buys 406K sf warehouse in Fullerton for $156M

Property is fully leased to FedEx and NorCal Beverage

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 12, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
GLP Capital Partners' Alan Yang with 458-486 E. Lambert Road
GLP Capital Partners’ Alan Yang with 458-486 E. Lambert Road (Loopnet, Getty, GLP Capital Partners)

A Swiss insurance company has sold a 406,260-square-foot distribution warehouse in Fullerton partially leased by FedEx for $156 million.

Swiss Re Group, based in Zurich, sold the industrial building at 458-486 East Lambert Road, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The buyer was an affiliate of GLP Capital Partners, based in Santa Monica.

The deal, which came out to $384 per square foot, was the highest priced industrial sale in OC this year.

Swiss Re, which claims to be the world’s largest reinsurer, paid $55 million for the 18.6-acre property in 2014.

GLP Capital, founded in 2019, runs its logistics real estate operating platform under the Modlo brand name. Its Fullerton acquisition comes a year after it closed its North American logistics real estate fund, GLP Capital Partners IV, totaling $2.3 billion.

The warehouse is now leased by FedEx, which occupies 161,460 square feet, and NorCal Beverage, which takes up the remaining 244,800 square feet. Each tenant has been there more than 10 years.

The sale is the priciest local industrial deal in Orange County since June of last year, when Menlo Equities of Menlo Park sold a distribution warehouse in Irvine leased by Amazon.com to an affiliate of CBRE Global Investors, based in Los Angeles, for $180.8 million, or $457 per square foot.

The Fullerton site is a block away from the Beckman Business Center, a 1-million-square-foot distribution campus developed in 2019 by Newport Beach-based Western Realco, which sold it in a series for more than $180 million.

In August, Sprouts Farmers Market, an organic grocer based in Phoenix, leased a 337,000-square-foot warehouse at the Goodman center, marking the largest lease in OC this year.

As for new product, the Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton, once a manufacturing plant for Kimberly-Clark, is being redeveloped by Goodman North America into a 1.5-million-square-foot logistics campus. The largest new industrial project in OC is expected to be completed this year.

The vacancy rate for distribution warehouses in Orange County was 1.2 percent in the second quarter, with average asking rents rising 9 cents to $1.34, up more than 20 percent year-over-year, according to Voit Real Estate Services, based in Newport Beach.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFedExFullertonGLP Capital PartnersindustrialSwiss Re Groupwarehouse

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rusnak Auto Group’s Victoria Rusnak along with a rendering of 1099 and 2025 East Colorado Boulevard (Twitter/Victoria_Rusnak, DLR Group)
    Rusnak to swap Pasadena Volvo dealership for 150 apartments
    Rusnak to swap Pasadena Volvo dealership for 150 apartments
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    “Highest availability ever reported” for LA office space
    “Highest availability ever reported” for LA office space
    Skanska USA's Richard Kennedy along with renderings of 1727-1829 E. Sacramento Street (Skanska)
    Purple office project proposed in DTLA’s Arts District
    Purple office project proposed in DTLA’s Arts District
    Ed Scheetz, Ian Schrager and former Standard Hollywood (LInkedin, Ian Schrager, Getty)
    Billboard spat holds up purchase of Standard Hollywood site
    Billboard spat holds up purchase of Standard Hollywood site
    From left: 601-615 West Walnut Street and 921 Artesia Boulevard (Loopnet, Getty)
    Great Central Transport leases two warehouses in Compton
    Great Central Transport leases two warehouses in Compton
    Galpin Motors' Bert Boeckmann with 9777 Wilshire Boulevard
    Galpin Motors to open Lotus dealership in Beverly Hills
    Galpin Motors to open Lotus dealership in Beverly Hills
    Link Logistics's Luke Petherbridge with 1719 Chapin Rd (Loopnet, Link Logistics, Getty)
    Link Logistics buys 82K sf warehouse in Montebello for $29M
    Link Logistics buys 82K sf warehouse in Montebello for $29M
    Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Live Nation's Michael Rapino with rendering of Irvine amphitheater(City of Irvine, Getty, Gensler)
    Irvine to develop 14K-seat OC bowl for $130M
    Irvine to develop 14K-seat OC bowl for $130M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.