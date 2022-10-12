Open Menu

Industrial vacancy in Inland Empire loosens to 1.5%

Fewer leases in Q3, but long-term warehouse demand forecast to remain strong

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 12, 2022 11:45 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Has the day finally come when the industrial market starts to cool down?

The industrial vacancy rate in the Inland Empire — encompassing Riverside and San Bernardino counties — ticked up for the first time since the pandemic to 1.5 percent in the third quarter, according to a Savills report. In the second quarter, 1.2 percent of industrial space was vacant in the region.

Fewer lease deals were signed, too — about 3 million square feet of space was taken off the market in the third quarter, less than half of the 7 million square feet worth of deals signed in the third quarter of 2021.

The 1.5 percent vacancy rate is still historically low, propelled by a surge of companies looking to reconfigure how they store and distribute goods. Firms have turned to lease properties in the Inland Empire, given its proximity to the ports in L.A. and the ability to find newer warehouses.

Developers, including Prologis and its competitor-turned-subsidiary Duke Realty, are racing to take advantage of vacant land in the desert and build new complexes.

But, “despite a record amount of space under construction, the continued ultra-low
vacancy rate suggests there is not enough available inventory,” Savills said in its report.

Developers also face high interest rates and rising construction costs, not to mention local measures from Inland Empire cities attempting to block warehouse projects. Pomona, Redlands, Norco and Colton have all implemented policies to pause new warehouses. In the city of Pomona, developers can’t build any new warehouses until the first half of 2023.

The Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate hikes to fight inflation raises development costs and the possibility of a rollback in consumer spending, which would affect both tenants and landlords. Amazon.com, the largest industrial tenant in the U.S., said it expects its second Prime Day sales event this month will be less lucrative than its previous, which was held earlier this year, according to Business Insider.

Some companies are still pushing forward, despite the warnings.

Fast fashion firm Shein signed a lease in September to open a 1.8-million-square-foot distribution center in the Inland Empire city of Cherry Valley — a property under development by Shopoff Realty Investments and Artemis Real Estate Partners. The deal was the largest lease signed in the third quarter, according to Savills.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateInland EmpireLA Industrialwarehouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Target's Brian Cornell, CT Realty's James Watson and Carter Ewing with 6186 Crusher Drive (Target, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, San Joaquin Partnership, Google Maps)
    Target adds 1.2M sf to Inland Empire footprint
    Target adds 1.2M sf to Inland Empire footprint
    Cherry Valley Boulevard logistics center (Getty, Shopoff Realty Investments)
    Fast fashion titan Shein to open 1.8M sf distribution hub in Inland Empire
    Fast fashion titan Shein to open 1.8M sf distribution hub in Inland Empire
    621 Hawaii Street (LoopNet)
    Office-industrial portfolio costs BLT Enterprises $150M
    Office-industrial portfolio costs BLT Enterprises $150M
    Rexford’s Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel and 920 East Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington (Rexford Industrial, Loopnet, Getty)
    Rexford reaches $2B in acquisitions for the year
    Rexford reaches $2B in acquisitions for the year
    Rising Realty Partners' Christopher Rising and 9320 Telstar Avenue (Rising Realty Partners, Loopnet, Getty)
    Rising Realty sells El Monte mixed-use complex for $70M
    Rising Realty sells El Monte mixed-use complex for $70M
    Los Angeles
    Rents rise across US, but fall in Greater LA, study finds
    Rents rise across US, but fall in Greater LA, study finds
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam, Duke Realtys Jim Connor, Home Depot's Edward Decker; 13131 Los Angeles Street in Irwindale (Prologis, Duke Realty, Home Depot, Getty)
    Have 1M sf to fill? Home Depot can help
    Have 1M sf to fill? Home Depot can help
    From left: Blackstone’s Kathleen McCarthy, Silver State Real Estate's Harshad Dharod, and Blackstone's Kenneth Caplan with 3610 Banbury Drive (Blackstone, Silver Star, The Foto Finisher)
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.